Philadelphia’s police commissioner on Wednesday said she intends to fire the officer who fatally shot a 27-year-old man in an encounter in which video contradicted the initial account provided by police.

Officer Mark Dial, who discharged his weapon during a traffic stop, had been placed on restricted leave after the August 14 shooting that killed Eddie Irizarry.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she has suspended Dial with the intent to dismiss him at the end of 30 days.

Outlaw cited violations of the department’s disciplinary code, including insubordination, refusal to obey proper orders from a superior officer, and conduct unbecoming for failure to cooperate in a departmental investigation.

“We have nothing to hide here,” Outlaw said. “We make mistakes. We did say out there on the scene that this was preliminary information. Unfortunately the information that was released has pretty dire consequences in establishing and framing a narrative that quite frankly was not true.”

