Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson went off for 53 points, tying the WNBA points record in the process, in a 112-100 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The forward has been one of the league’s biggest stars in recent years and has made it into the history books again after this record-tying performance – leveling Liz Cambage’s 53 points for the Dallas Wings in 2018.

Wilson, the WNBA MVP in 2020 and 2022, dominated against the Dream shooting 16-of-23 from the floor in a complete offensive display.

The 27-year-old was also near-perfect from the free throw line, shooting 20-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Humbly, Wilson credited her teammates after the game with her ability to get to the bucket.

“My teammates kept giving me the basketball in my spaces and I just wanted to return the favor,” Wilson told the WNBA. “They tried so hard to get me the ball, and it’s not easy. I think we just tightened up on the defensive end and it helped our offense flow.

“I didn’t do this alone. My teammates get all the glory because, without them, I don’t even get the basketball,” Wilson continued. “I’m not just saying that because it’s politically correct, no, our locker room is tight and I’m nothing without them.”

Wilson leveled Liz Cambage's WNBA-record 53 points. Derek White/NBAE/Getty Images

Among the admirers of Wilson’s performance was none other than LeBron James.

The NBA’s all-time record scorer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game, noting that Wilson played her record-tying game in a pair of Nike LeBron 20’s.

“Must be the [shoes] !!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! @_ajawilson22,” James posted.

Wilson’s 53 points helped the Aces get back to winning ways after a defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks in their previous game.

Las Vegas currently has the best record in the WNBA and sits atop the Western Conference with 29 wins and four losses.