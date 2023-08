CNN —

Rudy Giuliani and several other Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are expected to surrender to Fulton County jail on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN.

Sources told CNN that Giuliani wants to get it all done before former President Donald Trump comes to Georgia.

Two defendants surrendered overnight, but as of Wednesday morning, only four of the former president’s 18 co-defendants have been booked.

This story is breaking and will be updated.