August 24, 2023

On today’s episode, CNN 10 is looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election. With President Biden as the presumptive nominee on the Democratic side, much of the attention this year is on who will become the Republican challenger. Then CNN 10 has a story that’s out of this world, because India made history on Wednesday as the 4th nation to ever touch down on the moon. And, this summer swimmers at beaches across America are on the lookout for sharks and CNN’s Clare Duffy got a hands-on demonstration about how drones can help keep swimmers safe. All that and a baby giraffe born without spots at a Tennessee Zoo, on this episode of CNN 10.

