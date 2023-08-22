One student has been killed and 23 injured, one with life threatening injuries, after a school bus crash on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
CNN  — 

One student was killed and 23 were injured – including one with life-threatening injuries – after a school bus crash on the first day of school.

The accident occurred on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured were taken to area hospitals, the release added.

The Northwestern Local School District school bus was struck by a Honda Odyssey that crossed the center line. The bus then went off the road and overturned, according to the preliminary investigation, the release adds.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and the Odyssey driver and passenger have non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

In a statement on Facebook, Northwestern Local Schools said, “Northwestern Family, I am saddened to report that there was an Injury accident this morning involving one our buses. We are still gathering information and will share it with you as it becomes available. Currently, 41 is closed near the school … We are expecting bus drop off times to be off this afternoon, so please be patient.”