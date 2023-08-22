Hong Kong CNN —

China has fined Mintz Group, an American corporate due diligence firm, about $1.5 million for allegedly conducting unapproved statistical work in the country, as it continues with a nationwide crackdown on consulting firms in the name of national security.

The fine came to light months after authorities closed the firm’s Beijing office in March and detained five of its local employees.

Mintz’s Beijing office had carried out “foreign-related statistical investigations” without seeking and obtaining approvals, which violated two Chinese regulations, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on its website dated July 14.

CNN was made aware of the notice this week. The news was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

A notice dated July 5 attached to the statement said the unauthorized activities took place over 37 projects from March 2019 to July 2022.

The authorities imposed a fine totaling 10.69 million yuan ($1.49 million) on the company and ordered it to stop conducting such investigations in the country.

Mintz didn’t immediately respond to a request by CNN for comment.

In March, after its office was raided, Mintz told CNN that it had not received any official legal notice regarding a case against the company and had requested that authorities release its employees.

Days after the raid occurred, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Mintz was suspected of “illegal business operations.”