World Cup winner Alexia Putellas says ‘FIFA should take note’ of issues in women’s football

By Matt Foster and Patrick Sung, CNN
Published 6:45 AM EDT, Mon August 21, 2023
Spain's Alexia Putellas kisses the World Cup trophy after defeating England on August 20.
Carl Recine/Reuters
CNN  — 

Newly crowned Women’s World Cup winner Alexia Putellas spoke passionately after Sunday’s final victory over England about the need for FIFA to “take note” of the issues facing women in the sport.

Asked by a reporter about the issues facing Colombian players in particular – the women’s team has battled with its federation for better conditions – Putellas said, “It annoys me because it’s not something in just one country, it keeps repeating itself. And that’s where FIFA should take note.”

August 20, 2023, Sydney, Australia: Sydney, Australia, August 20th 2023: Jenni Hermoso (10 Spain) hugs president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales during the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.
Noe Llamas/Sport Press Photo/Zuma Press

Spanish soccer chief faces criticism after giving World Cup winner a surprise kiss

The two-time reigning Ballon d’Or winner added she is worried about the effect that off-field conflicts have on the players.

“This is an overexertion when the player has to simply focus on training, taking care of herself, doing good nutrition and leaving everything on the pitch,” Putellas said.

“All of the energy that you channel in fighting, in saying, are strategic plans… We are players!”

In spite of those fears, the 29-year-old called on players to continue battling injustice.

“To the players, I’d say that they keep on fighting, that they make themselves heard, that they explain everything well and everything has to change,” Putellas said.

“We’ve seen that at a minimum, if you believe a bit and you provide some basic facilities, everything comes out better.”

CNN Sport has reached out to FIFA for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.
(From L to R) Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Spain was one of a number of teams which went into the 2023 Women’s World Cup amidst some kind of dispute between the players and the federation.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda before the match. Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Semi Final - Spain v Sweden - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 15, 2023
David Rowland/Reuters

Spain’s women make history against a backdrop of turmoil

For months, a large number of the squad’s leading players have been at loggerheads with head coach Jorge Vilda and Spain’s soccer federation (RFEF), a dispute that led to some of La Roja’s star names missing the successful World Cup campaign.

Canada, Jamaica and beaten finalist England are amongst the teams facing conflict between the players and the federations.

Meanwhile, the US women’s players reached an equal pay deal with US Soccer in May 2022, after six years of legal wrangling.

Putellas overcame a serious knee injury to be fit in time for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, and said the lengthy period of time spent recovering was like doing “a Master’s degree” as she saw football in a different light.

“I learned how this industry goes – and you [all the media] also know how it goes,” said the Barcelona midfielder.

“To get to know the other face, which isn’t the football but rather the industry, because before you played every three days, you go along focused and you think only about winning and I had to stop for a year and I saw everything in a different light.

“I lost the romanticism, but not on the pitch. In fact, I went a year without training and when I started to train, for me, that was life. And the minutes you have, the dressing room… for me that’s football and the rest is industry.”

Spanish players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, August 20.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Eva Navarro celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Spanish players celebrate with the trophy during the post-match award ceremony.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Players from Spain and England react after the final whistle.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Fans cheer for Spain during a broadcast of match in Barcelona.
Lorena Sopêna/Europa Press/AP
England captain Millie Bright looks dejected after the match. "We gave everything," she said. "First half we weren't at our best but second half we bounced back. ... We just didn't have that final edge today."
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Players embrace at the end of the match.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spanish coach Jorge Vilda reacts as England's Lucy Bronze, left, and Spain's Mariona Caldentey compete for the ball in the second half of the final.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
English goalkeeper Mary Earps saves a Jennifer Hermoso penalty during the second half.
Mark Baker/AP
Members of the 1972 England team react while watching a live broadcast together in London.
Lucy North/PA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo (No. 18) received a yellow card from referee Tori Penso after England's Alex Greenwood was hurt on a play in the second half.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Spanish fans celebrate as the teams leave the field at halftime.
Patrick Hoelscher/Sipa USA/AP
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after she scored with a left-footed shot in the 29th minute.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
A shot from England's Lauren Hemp hits the crossbar in the first half.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Paralluelo, left, competes for the ball with Greenwood.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
England fans cheer on the Lionesses in Sydney.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Earps makes a save in the first half.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Tennis legend Billie Jean King walks onto the pitch ahead of the final.
Abbie Parr/AP
Players stand for the national anthems before the final.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Paralluelo huddles with teammates before the match.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
A closing ceremony took place before the final.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Swedish players celebrate after defeating Australia 2-0 in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/19/football/australia-sweden-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">third-place playoff</a> on Saturday, August 19. Sweden also finished third in 1991, 1995 and 2019.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Australia fans in Brisbane show their support for their team following the loss to Sweden.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against Australia.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt and Australia's Hayley Raso compete for the ball.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden fans show support outside the stadium before the third-place playoff match.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Rolfo converts a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over Australia.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
England players celebrate after their <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/15/football/australia-england-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-1 victory over Australia</a> booked a spot in the final.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Australian star Sam Kerr did everything she could to carry the Matildas, but it wasn't enough as her team fell 3-1 to England in the semifinals.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Australia fans react in the stadium as their team falls behind late in the semifinal.
Carl Recine/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the Lionesses' third goal to seal the victory against Australia.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
English goalkeeper Mary Earps dives in vain to stop Kerr's rocket from distance — arguably the goal of the tournament.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
English midfielder Ella Toone scores the opener against Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
English defender Alex Greenwood, left, battles Kerr for the ball.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Salma Paralluelo, left, celebrates with teammates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/football/sweden-spain-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain defeated Sweden 2-1</a> in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Swedish players are dejected following the 2-1 loss to Spain.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo jumps for a header with Spain's Alexia Putellas.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain fans watch the semifinal inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
A performer dances before the semifinal between Spain and Sweden.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/12/football/england-colombia-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">2-1 over Colombia</a> in the quarterfinals on August 12.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
Izhar Khan/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Australian players celebrate after winning a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/australia-france-england-colombia-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dramatic penalty shootout</a> against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-1</a> to book a spot in the semifinals.
Abbie Parr/AP
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/football/spain-netherlands-japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory</a>.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Élisa De Almeida celebrate after a<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/08/07/football/colombia-jamaica-france-morocco-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> 4-0 victory against Morocco</a> in the round of 16.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the match.
Sarah Reed/Getty Images
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
