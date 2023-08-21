CNN —

Former President Donald Trump has already taped an interview with Tucker Carlson that is expected to be used as counterprogramming for the first GOP primary debate Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Trump confirmed Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate.

It is unclear what platform the interview with Carlson will be published on. The sources said that it would be released around the time of the debate Wednesday night.

Trump is expected to spend Wednesday evening at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.