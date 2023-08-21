Ban spanking in all schools, pediatrician group urges. Do this instead

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Published 12:01 AM EDT, Mon August 21, 2023
Who invented spanking? Christians point to Proverbs 13:24: "Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him." However, Olivier Maurel, a retired French teacher author, said the practice appears to be universal in history: "From Sumer to Egypt to China, from ancient India to pre-Columbian America, from Athens to Rome, children were hit," <a href="http://www.nospank.net/qadv1-1.htm" target="_blank" target="_blank">he wrote</a>.
SuperStock/Getty Images
A whipping or "cobbing" was also historically used as a punishment for adults. This etching shows Bishop of London Edmund Bonner punishing a heretic in "Foxe's Book of Martyrs" from 1563. <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Edmund-Bonner" target="_blank" target="_blank">According to the Encyclopedia Britannica,</a> Bonner was characterized as a monster who enjoyed burning Protestants at the stake during the reign of the Roman Catholic Queen Mary I, who was known as "Bloody Mary."
John Foxe
The tools of spanking are varied. In this vintage image, a man uses a paddle. For adults administering punishment,<strong> </strong>the use of switches, belt straps, paddles and the like delivered increased punishment while saving their hands from the sting of the swat. <br />In the slave trade, there was a crueler reason for the use of a paddle or strap. In his book "<a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=R-BAAAAAcAAJ&printsec=frontcover&pg=PA304#v=onepage&q&f=false" target="_blank" target="_blank">Flagellation and the Flagellants: A History of the Rod in all Countries from the Earliest Period to the Present Time</a>," the Rev. William Cooper explains that straps were used to keep from scarring slaves and reducing their value: "It is said that with this instrument a slave could be punished to within an inch of his life, and yet come out with no visible injury, and with his skin as smooth as a peeled onion."
Jupiterimages/Stockbyte/Getty Images
Spanking reaches across many races and cultures. <a href="http://www.utexas.edu/cola/centers/prc/directory/faculty/ethomp" target="_blank" target="_blank">Elizabeth Gershoff</a>, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin who has been studying corporal punishment for 15 years, said <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/16/living/spanking-cultural-roots-attitudes-parents/index.html">research shows</a> that spanking is more common among African-Americans than among other racial and ethnic groups in the United States, including whites, Latinos and Asian-Americans.
Library of Congress/Corbis/Getty Images
An 1879 drawing from "Cole's Funny Picture Book," one of many created by Australian E.W. Cole, billed as the "Cheapest Child's Picture Book ever published." The drawing illustrates "the macabre Snooks' Patent whipping machine for flogging naughty boys in school," says the <a href="https://www.nla.gov.au/blogs/behind-the-scenes/2016/07/13/mr-cole-his-funny-picture-books" target="_blank" target="_blank">National Library of Australia</a>.
E.W. Cole
Spanking was common in Europe, as well. This illustration from the weekly French youth publication La Jeunesse illustre, published between 1903 and 1935, shows a teacher spanking a student while two others wait with faces to the wall. Today, a growing body of research shows that spanking can lead to aggression and mental illness later in life; one <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2896871/" target="_blank" target="_blank">2009 study</a> showed that "harsh punishment" -- defined as being struck with objects like a belt, paddle or hairbrush at least 12 times a year for a period of three years -- produced less gray matter in the brains of children.
Stefano Bianchetti/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
In an apparently staged performance whose date is unknown, a teacher "strikes" a child over her knee while the rest of the class grimaces. <br /><br />In-school corporal punishment is allowed in 22 states, <a href="https://www2.ed.gov/policy/gen/guid/school-discipline/images/2013-14-crdc-corporal-punishment-map-1200.png" target="_blank" target="_blank">according</a> to the US Department of Education, with the vast majority occurring in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee.
Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis/Getty Images
Spanking was a common theme in pop culture. In Mark Twain's classic "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," Aunt Polly, played in the 1938 movie by May Robson, frequently punishes Tom, played by Tommy Kelly, for playing hooky and other mischief.
Courtesy Everett Collection
Catholic schools were known for their knuckle-rapping nuns, administering corporal punishment to any and all educational slackers. In this 1990 skit from NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Dana Carvey's Church Lady takes way too much pleasure in punishing "schoolboy" Rob Lowe. Today, most teachers in Catholic schools are not nuns or priests, and most have put the paddle away.
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Children were not the only victims of corporal punishment. Wives were often whipped by their husbands; <a href="https://sites.google.com/a/oakland.edu/domestic-violence68/history" target="_blank" target="_blank">the "right" to do so </a>dates all the way to 1800 BC in the Code of Hammurabi. In the 1963 Western comedy "McLintock!" John Wayne's character, George Washington McLintock, gives his wife, Katherine, played by Maureen O'Hara, a public spanking after chasing her through the town. <br />Over-the-knee spanking is still practiced as a form of wife discipline as part of <a href="http://www.christiandomesticdiscipline.com/home.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">Christian Domestic Discipline</a>, described as a Christian patriarchy movement.
Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images
A history of spanking
CNN  — 

Spanking or striking children in school, or corporal punishment, should be “abolished in all states by law,” according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The use of corporal punishment has dropped over the years, but it is “either expressly allowed or not expressly prohibited in 23 states,” US Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona said in March before Colorado banned the practice. “Furthermore, researchers have determined that the use of corporal punishment in schools is likely underreported.”

Although 96% of public schools say they no longer strike students, nearly 70,000 students a year are struck “at least once by school personnel,” and corporal punishment is most widely used in the US South, the AAP statement said.

Blacks and disabled children hit most often, AAP says

Black and disabled children are most likely to bear the brunt of corporal punishment, the AAP said. Black girls in the United States are three times as likely to be struck at school than White girls, while Black boys are twice as likely as White boys to receive physical punishment, the statement noted.

Two child girls is walking with a school bag in sunny day
Two child girls is walking with a school bag in sunny day
uzhursky/iStockphoto/Getty Images

What to know when your child starts school during a deadly heat wave

Children with disabilities were struck at higher rates than students without disabilities in more than half of the schools practicing corporal punishment between 2013 and 2014, raising “troubling concerns about the disparate treatment of students with disabilities, who are too often punished for behaviors arising from their disability,” according to a 2019 report by the Civil Rights Project.

“This isn’t acceptable — all children need to feel safe to learn,” said lead author Dr. Mandy Allison, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado.

“While a child or teen might become fearful, obedient and quote ‘get in line,’ that’s only in the short term after being struck,” Allison said. “Research shows corporal punishment does not improve behavior over the long term, is not an effective means of discipline and does not foster a positive learning environment and supportive school climate.”

The stance against spanking extends beyond school grounds. Parents also should “not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming” when discipling their children, the AAP noted.

Instead, age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used, said coauthor Dr. Nathaniel Beers, executive vice president of community and population health for Children’s National in Washington, DC.

“Some healthy forms of discipline as alternatives to corporal punishment may include the use of positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations,” Beers said in a statement.

Positive approaches work better

It isn’t the first time the APP has called for a ban on corporal punishment — the organization released its first policy statement on the issue 23 years ago. The update, Allison said, adds recent scientific evidence on the harms of corporal punishment and the effectiveness of a nonviolent approach.

“Additional studies in the US and other countries have continued to find no evidence corporal punishment is effective for achieving behavior improvements,” Allison said. “In fact, we can show a strong association between corporal punishment in school and lower academic achievement, standardized test scores and higher rates of dropout.”

Female student studying and listening to music at home
Female student studying and listening to music at home
damircudic/E+/Getty Images

Eating disorders run rampant on university campuses. How to protect your college-bound kid

In addition, there’s been newer research on the success of more positive interventions, such as conflict resolution, mentoring, individual therapy, “restorative justice concepts, trauma-informed school concepts and positive behavioral interventions and supports,” she added.

Positive behavior interventions and supports, also known as PBIS, is an evidence-based school intervention funded by the US government. It provides teachers and schools with training on how to focus on positive behaviors, such as teaching students about expectations in the classroom and using logical consequences for any negative behavior. It is the only approach allowed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Trauma-informed schools are tackling the issue of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, which can include poverty, experiences with or the witnessing of violence, suicide, abuse, neglect, addiction, mental disorders and the growing number of school shootings.

Nearly 1 in 6 people in the US have experienced four or more such events before age 18, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such adverse experiences as a child have been linked to “chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance use problems in adolescence and adulthood,” the CDC said. “ACEs can also negatively impact education, job opportunities, and earning potential.”

Another method showing promise in schools is called “restorative justice” in which peo­ple who have caused another person harm sit and talk with that person, accepting responsibility for their actions. The two parties talk about the harmful event and work together to find an acceptable restitution without involving the authorities.

Paddle on Black Wood
Other behavioral strategies work better than corporal punishment, the American Academy of Pediatrics statement says.
s-cphoto/iStockphoto/Getty Images/FILE

The Oakland Unified School District in California implemented a restorative justice program in 2005: Nearly 76% of the students successfully repaired the harm they did or resolved the conflict, according to a 2014 report on the program. Suspensions from school for disruption or willful defiance decreased by 40% among Black students, who have traditionally bore the brunt of zero-tolerance disciplinary actions for minor behavioral infractions, such as verbal disrespect, fighting, or truancy, the report said.

“All of these approaches are trying to understand kind of the underlying reasons why a child is acting out instead of being reactionary to that behavior,” Allison said. “They are trying to understand the systemic structures, including racism and poverty, that are the antecedents of poor behavior.”

Here’s the approach educators should take, she said: “You’re not just a bad kid. Let’s understand what’s going on in your life and why you’re acting out, and then let’s try to help manage those things so that you don’t need to act out.”

