Tokyo CNN —

Japan will begin releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the ocean as early as Thursday, officials announced on Tuesday, following months of heightened public anxiety and pushback from many neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said authorities would go forward with the release on August 24 “if they encounter no obstacles.” The decision was made after the government held a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue.

Japan’s devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused water within the Fukushima nuclear plant to be contaminated with highly radioactive material. Since then, new water has been pumped in to cool fuel debris in the reactors, while ground and rainwater have leaked in, creating more radioactive wastewater.

All this wastewater has so far been treated and stored in massive tanks. But space is running out, and authorities say they need to get rid of the water to safely decommission the plant – hence the ocean release plan, which has been controversial from the start.

In July, the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded that Japan’s plan aligns with international safety standards and would have a “negligible radiological impact to people and the environment,” prompting Japan’s government to proceed with the water discharge.

But that hasn’t reassured many of Japan’s neighbors, with officials from China and the Pacific Islands voicing alarm and opposition to the plan.

People in South Korea have also staged multiple street protests against the release, though the country’s leaders have expressed support for Japan.

Meanwhile fishing communities in Japan and South Korea worry the wastewater release could spell the end of their livelihoods — with consumers across the region already beginning to swear off seafood from Japan and its nearby waters, and some governments even banning imported food from parts of Japan, including Fukushima.

On Monday, Kishida met with the chairman of a nationwide body representing fishermen, who told the prime minister the group has a greater understanding of the wastewater release — but that it “still opposes” the plan from going forward.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.