Start your week smart: Women’s World Cup, Hurricane Hilary, Russian moon mission, Maui wildfires, Camp David summit

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:53 AM EDT, Sun August 20, 2023
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates her goal in the first half.
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates her goal in the first half.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
CNN  — 

On Hayling Island, just off the southern coast of England, you’ll find Stoke Fruit Farm — home to a massive field of some 2 million sunflowers. Paying visitors are invited to wander around the 50-acre site and enjoy the blooms, but lately, the farm’s owners have had to remind people that stripping naked in the field for photos is absolutely not allowed.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • History has been made. Against the odds and amid a backdrop of turmoil, Spain reached the pinnacle in Sydney today, beating England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Olga Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute proved to be the difference.
    Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California today as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues. Follow live updates.
    • Russia’s first moon mission in decades has ended in failure after the Luna-25 spacecraft collided with the moon’s surface. The incident happened after communication with the spacecraft was interrupted, a blow to Russia’s space ambitions.
    • Amid concerns that speculators may snap up destroyed land, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green insisted that the yearslong undertaking of rebuilding Maui’s historic Lahaina community will prioritize residents’ desires over those of property developers. The devastating wildfires have killed at least 114 people.
    • The United States, South Korea and Japan announced renewed commitments in a show of solidarity and force in the face of an ascendant China. President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit at Camp David.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there. The planned visit comes amid mounting pressure on Biden, who — despite signing a federal disaster declaration last week — had only sparingly referenced the disaster, which has left at least 114 dead. Biden’s relative silence did not go unnoticed by his critics, including Donald Trump and other Republicans, and his administration recently has been promoting its commitment to helping local authorities recover.

    Tuesday
    A three-day gathering of major emerging economies known as the BRICS summit begins in South Africa. The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and host nation South Africa. High-profile leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi and Brazil’s Luiz Lula da Silva are expected to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person due to a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The BRICS group accounts for more than 40% of the world’s population and about 26% of the global economy.

    Wednesday
    The first primary debate of the 2024 campaign cycle is set to take place in Milwaukee, where a number of Republican presidential hopefuls will take the stage. One candidate who will not be present, however, is Donald Trump — the current GOP frontrunner. Trump has refused to sign the RNC pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee, which is one of the requirements to participate in the debate. Instead, Trump is expected to sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, sources familiar with his plans tell CNN.

    Friday
    Former President Donald Trump has until noon to voluntarily surrender following his indictment last week by a grand jury in Georgia — although he is expected to surrender earlier in the week. Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the case also face the same Friday deadline to surrender at the Fulton County jail to be booked, fingerprinted and have mugshots taken.

    Friday is also the deadline for anyone in the US who had a Facebook account in the past 16 years to file for payment in a data privacy settlement case. Facebook’s parent, Meta, in December agreed to pay $725 million to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits alleging, among other things, that Facebook let third parties access its users’ private data and that of their friends without users’ permission. Learn more about filing a claim here.

    Saturday
    It’s National Dog Day — a great time to visit your local animal shelter and adopt a new best friend!

    One Thing: Maui after the fires
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir checks in from Maui and tells us how the island is recovering from the devastating wildfires — and why some residents say the rebuild needs to happen on their terms. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney looks over indictment papers from a grand jury on Wednesday, August 14. The Atlanta-based grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.
    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney looks over indictment papers from a grand jury on Wednesday, August 14. The Atlanta-based grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.
    Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images
    Sarah Salmonese sits where her apartment once stood in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/weather/gallery/maui-fire-gallery/index.html" target="_blank">Catastrophic wildfires</a> have killed dozens of people on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and the blaze that devastated the historic town of Lahaina is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years, officials said.
    Sarah Salmonese sits where her apartment once stood in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11. Catastrophic wildfires have killed dozens of people on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and the blaze that devastated the historic town of Lahaina is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years, officials said.
    Go Nakamura/The New York Times/Redux
    Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez is doused by teammate Teoscar Hernández after a win over Baltimore on Friday, August 11.
    Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez is doused by teammate Teoscar Hernández after a win over Baltimore on Friday, August 11.
    Lindsey Wasson/AP
    An expert works at the site of a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 10. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-new-08-10-23/h_af2dfb2057917fa737b339a18f5394a6" target="_blank">A hotel in Zaporizhzhia</a> was hit by Russian missiles, leaving one dead and 16 others injured, according to Ukrainian officials.
    An expert works at the site of a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 10. A hotel in Zaporizhzhia was hit by Russian missiles, leaving one dead and 16 others injured, according to Ukrainian officials.
    Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
    Mourners pay their respects to presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/12/americas/villavicencio-laid-rest-quito-ecuador-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">memorial service</a> in Quito, Ecuador, on Friday, August 11. Villavicencio was assassinated as he was leaving a political rally on August 9. He was 59 years old.
    Mourners pay their respects to presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a memorial service in Quito, Ecuador, on Friday, August 11. Villavicencio was assassinated as he was leaving a political rally on August 9. He was 59 years old.
    Dolores Ochoa/AP
    Australian players gather after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/15/football/australia-england-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">losing to England</a> in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, August 16. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the tournament</a>.
    Australian players gather after losing to England in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, August 16. See the best photos from the tournament.
    David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
    Two seagulls struggle to grab food thrown from a ferry in Istanbul on Thursday, August 10.
    Two seagulls struggle to grab food thrown from a ferry in Istanbul on Thursday, August 10.
    Onur Dogman/SIPA/AP
    A Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket lifts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia, on Friday, August 11. It was carrying Luna 25, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/world/russia-luna-25-launch-scn/index.html" target="_blank">the country's first lunar lander in 47 years</a>.
    A Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket lifts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia, on Friday, August 11. It was carrying Luna 25, the country's first lunar lander in 47 years.
    Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP
    FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, arrives at a federal court in New York on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/business/sam-bankman-fried-bail-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">A federal judge revoked his bail</a>, citing probable cause that the accused crypto fraudster attempted to tamper with witnesses. Bankman-Fried's lawyers immediately filed a notice of appeal. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to multiple conspiracy and fraud charges. His trial date is set for October.
    FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, arrives at a federal court in New York on Friday, August 11. A federal judge revoked his bail, citing probable cause that the accused crypto fraudster attempted to tamper with witnesses. Bankman-Fried's lawyers immediately filed a notice of appeal. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to multiple conspiracy and fraud charges. His trial date is set for October.
    Bebeto Matthews/AP
    Fans react in London as they watch England advance to the final of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> on Wednesday, August 16. England defeated tournament co-host Australia in the semifinals.
    Fans react in London as they watch England advance to the final of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, August 16. England defeated tournament co-host Australia in the semifinals.
    Frank Augstein/AP
    A woman in Lastovo, Croatia, looks through a telescope during the annual <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/world/perseid-meteor-shower-how-to-watch-2023-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Perseid meteor shower</a> on Saturday, August 12.
    A woman in Lastovo, Croatia, looks through a telescope during the annual Perseid meteor shower on Saturday, August 12.
    Antonio Bronic/Reuters
    People wade through a flooded street in Bago Township, Myanmar on Friday, August 11. The flooding was caused by monsoon rains.
    People wade through a flooded street in Bago Township, Myanmar on Friday, August 11. The flooding was caused by monsoon rains.
    Sai Aun Main/AFP/Getty Images
    Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, speaks at his campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires on Sunday, August 13. Voters pushed Milei into first place in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/americas/argentina-election-javier-milei-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sunday's primary election</a>, punishing the country's two main political forces. The election is in October.
    Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, speaks at his campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires on Sunday, August 13. Voters pushed Milei into first place in Sunday's primary election, punishing the country's two main political forces. The election is in October.
    Natacha Pisarenko/AP
    Men run next to burning tires in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during a protest demanding an end to gang violence on Monday, August 14. Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas have been gripped by a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/09/americas/haiti-us-nurse-daughter-freed-intl/index.html" target="_blank">yearslong kidnapping-for-profit epidemic</a>, with hundreds of Haitians targeted by gangs seeking ransom payments each year.
    Men run next to burning tires in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during a protest demanding an end to gang violence on Monday, August 14. Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas have been gripped by a yearslong kidnapping-for-profit epidemic, with hundreds of Haitians targeted by gangs seeking ransom payments each year.
    Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters
    This photo, taken with a drone on Thursday, August 10, shows agricultural machinery on a farm in Ukraine's Kyiv region. Last month, Russia said it was suspending its participation in a crucial deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/17/business/grain-deal-global-food-prices-explainer/index.html" target="_blank">The collapse of the pact</a> threatened to push up food prices for consumers worldwide and tip millions into hunger.
    This photo, taken with a drone on Thursday, August 10, shows agricultural machinery on a farm in Ukraine's Kyiv region. Last month, Russia said it was suspending its participation in a crucial deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The collapse of the pact threatened to push up food prices for consumers worldwide and tip millions into hunger.
    Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images
    <a href="https://www.travelandleisure.com/animals/goat-surfing-instructor-california" target="_blank" target="_blank">Surfing goats</a> Chupacabrah and Grover check out the waves from a vehicle in San Diego County, California, on Friday, August 11.
    Surfing goats Chupacabrah and Grover check out the waves from a vehicle in San Diego County, California, on Friday, August 11.
    Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
    A robot face capable of mimicking human-like expressions is displayed near robotic arms at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Wednesday, August 16.
    A robot face capable of mimicking human-like expressions is displayed near robotic arms at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Wednesday, August 16.
    Ng Han Guan/AP
    Doves are released at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 15, as part of an annual memorial service for those killed during World War II.
    Doves are released at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 15, as part of an annual memorial service for those killed during World War II.
    Eugene Hoshiko/AP
    A firefighter walks through the smoke of a mountain fire in Soacha, Colombia, on August 14.
    A firefighter walks through the smoke of a mountain fire in Soacha, Colombia, on August 14.
    Fernando Vergara/AP
    Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Siaki Ika during an NFL preseason game on Friday, August 11.
    Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Siaki Ika during an NFL preseason game on Friday, August 11.
    Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports
    Shiite Muslim pilgrims wave flags as they start marching from Al-Faw, Iraq, toward Karbala, Iraq, ahead of the Arba'een religious festival on Sunday, August 13.
    Shiite Muslim pilgrims wave flags as they start marching from Al-Faw, Iraq, toward Karbala, Iraq, ahead of the Arba'een religious festival on Sunday, August 13.
    Hussein Faleh/AFP/Getty Images
    A Ukrainian soldier fires a weapon while training in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 17.
    A Ukrainian soldier fires a weapon while training in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 17.
    Libkos/AP
    A girl on Thursday, August 10, places flowers on the feet of a wild elephant that died after it was hit by a train in the Indian village of Kurkria.
    A girl on Thursday, August 10, places flowers on the feet of a wild elephant that died after it was hit by a train in the Indian village of Kurkria.
    Anupam Nath/AP
    Pedro Sánchez, Spain's acting prime minister, is greeted by Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz on the day of a parliament session in which lawmakers voted for a speaker and for members of parliament's executive board on Thursday, August 17. The speaker vote was won by Francina Armengol.
    Pedro Sánchez, Spain's acting prime minister, is greeted by Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz on the day of a parliament session in which lawmakers voted for a speaker and for members of parliament's executive board on Thursday, August 17. The speaker vote was won by Francina Armengol.
    Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
    Hot-air balloons fly over Bristol, England, during the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Friday, August 11.
    Hot-air balloons fly over Bristol, England, during the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Friday, August 11.
    Toby Melville/Reuters
    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin waves to fans after playing in an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 12. It was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/13/sport/damar-hamlin-nfl-first-game-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first game</a> since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January.
    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin waves to fans after playing in an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 12. It was his first game since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January.
    Adrian Kraus/AP
    A dancer performs during IMA (Pray), an immersive circus show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, August 10.
    A dancer performs during IMA (Pray), an immersive circus show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, August 10.
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
    Local residents dance while musicians plays folk music at a yard bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, August 13.
    Local residents dance while musicians plays folk music at a yard bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, August 13.
    Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images
    Fulton County District Attorney <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/politics/fani-willis-fulton-county-district-attorney/index.html" target="_blank">Fani Willis</a> speaks at a news conference in Atlanta on Monday, August 14, after her office charged 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, regarding efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference in Atlanta on Monday, August 14, after her office charged 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, regarding efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
    Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
    Spain's Mariona Caldentey converts a penalty past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar during the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/football/spain-netherlands-japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain won 2-1 in extra time</a> to advance to the semifinals.
    Spain's Mariona Caldentey converts a penalty past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar during the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on Friday, August 11. Spain won 2-1 in extra time to advance to the semifinals.
    Lars Baron/Getty Images
    A child watches a contestant perform during a Cowboy Mounted Shooting event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, August 11. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/world/gallery/photos-this-week-august-4-august-10-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos</a>.
    A child watches a contestant perform during a Cowboy Mounted Shooting event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, August 11. See last week in 30 photos.
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images
    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    “Ahsoka” arrives on Disney+ Wednesday. Rosario Dawson plays the Jedi knight in this eagerly anticipated series sequel to the animated “Star Wars Rebels.” Confused about when and where “Ahsoka” fits into the ever-expanding “Star Wars” timeline? Covered you, have we got …

    In theaters
    In the trailer for the biopic “Golda,” Dame Helen Mirren transforms into Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir. The film, based on a true story, is billed as a “ticking-clock thriller” that centers on Meir amid a “tense 19 days” around the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Liev Schreiber’s turn as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is no less remarkable. “Golda” opens on the big screen Friday.

    Movies and shows inspired by video games are all the rage, including “The Last of Us,” “Twisted Metal” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” to name a few. Coming in fast on Friday is “Gran Turismo,” featuring “Stranger Things” star David Harbour and Orlando Bloom (“Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings”). It’s the true story of video gamers given the chance to become real race car drivers. Parents of teenagers are strongly cautioned: Watching this movie is likely to result in heated debates about screen time and potential career paths. Lionel Messi

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    Lionel Messi scored a signature goal to lead Inter Miami past Nashville FC in a penalty kick shootout to capture the Leagues Cup title and score the club’s first trophy.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which – like CNN – is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 29% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’
    The upcoming BRICS summit got us thinking a lot about bricks — like a brick house or another brick in the wall — or on a road. (Click here to view)

