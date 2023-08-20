Opinion: What comes next for women’s soccer

Opinion by Amy Bass
Updated 1:22 PM EDT, Sun August 20, 2023
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning FIFA's World Cup
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Editor’s Note: Amy Bass is professor of sport studies at Manhattanville College and the author of “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together” and “Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete,” among other titles. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

While the failure of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) to capture an unprecedented (and wildly improbably) three-peat dominated headlines stateside, this time around really put the world in World Cup, a shift from the same old, same old. For the first time since 2011, a new champion in women’s soccer has been crowned.

Amy Bass
Amy Bass
Rodney Bedsole

Spain came out swinging with vigor and poise in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney’s Stadium Australia, spreading the field, finding gaps in England’s backline and posting early dominant possession percentages.

While an early shot by England’s Lauren Hemp that hit the crossbar and a powerful penalty save by goalkeeper Mary Earps reassured us that this was a battle fit for a final, Spain’s performance was that of a championship team, punctuated in the 29th minute by Spain’s Olga Carmona, who also scored the game winner in the semi-final against Sweden. She put her team on the board with a low, hard, far-post shot.

England brought renewed energy to the second half, with coach Sarina Wiegman making an unusual double change in lineup, bringing in Chloe Kelly and Lauren James, who had been benched after a red card in the round of 16. But neither they, nor Earps’s golden hands, could change the scoreboard: Spain downed England, 1-0, and as soccer fans everywhere process this result and look toward to where the sport goes from here, some key takeaways are clear.

New champ? New world

As the seconds of extra time ticked in the final, we already knew one result: no matter who won Sunday, the exclusive club of Women’s World Cup champions was about to have a newcomer. Until this final, Norway (1995), Germany (2003, 2007), Japan (2011), and the USWNT were the only teams who had climbed on top. Indeed, this was the first final not to feature either the USWNT, which went out historically early in a loss to Sweden in the Round of 16, or Germany, which failed to get out of group play for the first time.

The 32-team bracket had been expanded since 2019, meaning eight teams were at the big show for the first time. Of this, FIFA head Gianni Infantino congratulated himself with typical confidence: “FIFA was right” to add teams to the bracket, he said, dismissing criticisms of the move, “As it happens often, FIFA was right.”

USA's coach Vlatko Andonovski (R) comforts USA's midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan (L) at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
USA's coach Vlatko Andonovski (R) comforts USA's midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan (L) at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
William West/AFP/Getty Images

Opinion: US loss at Women’s World Cup sends a clear message

Where many were looking for the kind of blowouts we saw four years ago (USWNT vs. Thailand comes to mind), matches across the bracket were close and competitive, with four of those debutantes winning their first game and others giving elite teams a scare, such as runner up England barely squeaking by Haiti back in the group stage. There was a wildness and an unpredictability to this tournament, moments when it felt like anyone’s to win. And the fans were there for it, with people in the stadium seats in host nations Australia and New Zealand setting new attendance benchmarks on an almost daily basis. The hometown Matildas’ semifinal loss to England broke all television records in Australia, with some 41% of the country tuning in – the most watched television event in Australian history.

The fact that the Americans and the Dutch, who faced off in 2019 for the crown, got nowhere near this final speaks volumes to the level of play of the women’s side. Just as important: Spain is now the first team to hold three World Cup titles at once: senior, along with U-17 and U-20 trophies landed last year. The electric Salma Paraluello, also a top track and field athlete who only committed exclusively to soccer last year, was part of all three teams. The bar, then, has not only been raised: Spain isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Love the player, love the game—but maybe not the federation

Spain’s newfound global dominance on the women’s side is not without controversy. Spanish players have been at odds with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), including over the management style of Jorge Vilda. When 15 players, including Spanish star Mapi Leon, sent emails to the RFEF removing themselves from selection for the national team’s fall 2022 schedule, it was anyone’s guess as to who would be on the World Cup roster (ultimately, three of the 15 were, including Aitana Bonmati, who was named the tournament’s best player after Sunday’s final) .

During this final game, dislike of Vilda — whose success is now hard to dispute — was evident, with fans booing when his name was announced and players eschewing his attempts at high-fives and sideline celebrations.

Spanish players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, August 20.
Spanish players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, August 20.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Eva Navarro celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy.
Spain's Eva Navarro celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Spanish players celebrate with the trophy during the post-match award ceremony.
Spanish players celebrate with the trophy during the post-match award ceremony.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Players from Spain and England react after the final whistle.
Players from Spain and England react after the final whistle.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Fans cheer for Spain during a broadcast of match in Barcelona.
Fans cheer for Spain during a broadcast of match in Barcelona.
Lorena Sopêna/Europa Press/AP
England captain Millie Bright looks dejected after the match. "We gave everything," she said. "First half we weren't at our best but second half we bounced back. ... We just didn't have that final edge today."
England captain Millie Bright looks dejected after the match. "We gave everything," she said. "First half we weren't at our best but second half we bounced back. ... We just didn't have that final edge today."
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Players embrace at the end of the match.
Players embrace at the end of the match.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spanish coach Jorge Vilda reacts as England's Lucy Bronze, left, and Spain's Mariona Caldentey compete for the ball in the second half of the final.
Spanish coach Jorge Vilda reacts as England's Lucy Bronze, left, and Spain's Mariona Caldentey compete for the ball in the second half of the final.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
English goalkeeper Mary Earps saves a Jennifer Hermoso penalty during the second half.
English goalkeeper Mary Earps saves a Jennifer Hermoso penalty during the second half.
Mark Baker/AP
Members of the 1972 England team react while watching a live broadcast together in London.
Members of the 1972 England team react while watching a live broadcast together in London.
Lucy North/PA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo (No. 18) received a yellow card from referee Tori Penso after England's Alex Greenwood was hurt on a play in the second half.
Spain's Salma Paralluelo (No. 18) received a yellow card from referee Tori Penso after England's Alex Greenwood was hurt on a play in the second half.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Spanish fans celebrate as the teams leave the field at halftime.
Spanish fans celebrate as the teams leave the field at halftime.
Patrick Hoelscher/Sipa USA/AP
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after she scored with a left-footed shot in the 29th minute.
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after she scored with a left-footed shot in the 29th minute.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
A shot from England's Lauren Hemp hits the crossbar in the first half.
A shot from England's Lauren Hemp hits the crossbar in the first half.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Paralluelo, left, competes for the ball with Greenwood.
Paralluelo, left, competes for the ball with Greenwood.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
England fans cheer on the Lionesses in Sydney.
England fans cheer on the Lionesses in Sydney.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Earps makes a save in the first half.
Earps makes a save in the first half.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Tennis legend Billie Jean King walks onto the pitch ahead of the final.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King walks onto the pitch ahead of the final.
Abbie Parr/AP
Players stand for the national anthems before the final.
Players stand for the national anthems before the final.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Paralluelo huddles with teammates before the match.
Paralluelo huddles with teammates before the match.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
A closing ceremony took place before the final.
A closing ceremony took place before the final.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Swedish players celebrate after defeating Australia 2-0 in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/19/football/australia-sweden-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">third-place playoff</a> on Saturday, August 19. Sweden also finished third in 1991, 1995 and 2019.
Swedish players celebrate after defeating Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoff on Saturday, August 19. Sweden also finished third in 1991, 1995 and 2019.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Australia fans in Brisbane show their support for their team following the loss to Sweden.
Australia fans in Brisbane show their support for their team following the loss to Sweden.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against Australia.
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against Australia.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt and Australia's Hayley Raso compete for the ball.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt and Australia's Hayley Raso compete for the ball.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden fans show support outside the stadium before the third-place playoff match.
Sweden fans show support outside the stadium before the third-place playoff match.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Rolfo converts a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over Australia.
Rolfo converts a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over Australia.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
England players celebrate after their <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/15/football/australia-england-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-1 victory over Australia</a> booked a spot in the final.
England players celebrate after their 3-1 victory over Australia booked a spot in the final.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Australian star Sam Kerr did everything she could to carry the Matildas, but it wasn't enough as her team fell 3-1 to England in the semifinals.
Australian star Sam Kerr did everything she could to carry the Matildas, but it wasn't enough as her team fell 3-1 to England in the semifinals.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Australia fans react in the stadium as their team falls behind late in the semifinal.
Australia fans react in the stadium as their team falls behind late in the semifinal.
Carl Recine/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the Lionesses' third goal to seal the victory against Australia.
England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the Lionesses' third goal to seal the victory against Australia.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
English goalkeeper Mary Earps dives in vain to stop Kerr's rocket from distance — arguably the goal of the tournament.
English goalkeeper Mary Earps dives in vain to stop Kerr's rocket from distance — arguably the goal of the tournament.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
English midfielder Ella Toone scores the opener against Australia.
English midfielder Ella Toone scores the opener against Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
English defender Alex Greenwood, left, battles Kerr for the ball.
English defender Alex Greenwood, left, battles Kerr for the ball.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Salma Paralluelo, left, celebrates with teammates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/football/sweden-spain-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain defeated Sweden 2-1</a> in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15.
Salma Paralluelo, left, celebrates with teammates after Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Swedish players are dejected following the 2-1 loss to Spain.
Swedish players are dejected following the 2-1 loss to Spain.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo jumps for a header with Spain's Alexia Putellas.
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo jumps for a header with Spain's Alexia Putellas.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain fans watch the semifinal inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Spain fans watch the semifinal inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
A performer dances before the semifinal between Spain and Sweden.
A performer dances before the semifinal between Spain and Sweden.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/12/football/england-colombia-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">2-1 over Colombia</a> in the quarterfinals on August 12.
Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the 2-1 over Colombia in the quarterfinals on August 12.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England.
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
Izhar Khan/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Australian players celebrate after winning a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/australia-france-england-colombia-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dramatic penalty shootout</a> against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Australian players celebrate after winning a dramatic penalty shootout against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-1</a> to book a spot in the semifinals.
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. Sweden won 2-1 to book a spot in the semifinals.
Abbie Parr/AP
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/football/spain-netherlands-japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory</a>.
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images