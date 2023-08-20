CNN —

A Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a railway station in the western Russian city of Kursk early Sunday morning, injuring five people and causing damage to the building, according to the regional governor.

Russia’s Kursk region borders Ukraine and has seen previous apparent Ukrainian attacks.

One of the station’s platforms has been temporarily closed; however, passengers are still able to board and depart trains on two other platforms in the station, governor Roman Starovoyt said in an update on Telegram.

The roof and facade were also affected and there was damage to a waiting room and pedestrian tunnel, he added.

Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit inspects the damaged railway station. Kursk Region Governor/Telegram/Reuters

A man walks into a damaged hall of the station. Kursk Region Governor/Telegram/Reuters

Five people sustained minor injuries, he said, adding: “At the time of the explosion there were 50 passengers in the building, they were promptly evacuated. Out of five victims of shrapnel two refused medical aid, three were sent for examination to Kursk regional hospital and have already been released home.”

Earlier this month, Russia said that shells fired by Ukraine hit a residential building in the village of Volfino in the northern Kursk region, wounding three people, according to Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor.

Reported shelling and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces have occurred with increasing frequency in recent months as it mounts its counteroffensive aimed at taking territory seized by Russia.

Kyiv rarely takes direct credit for such attacks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war is “gradually returning” to Russian soil.

Russia meanwhile continues to regularly bombard Ukraine. A Russian missile hit a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv Saturday, killing seven people and injuring more than 100 others.