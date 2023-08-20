New York CNN —

Retail experts have long sounded the alarm on malls in the US.

But malls are not going extinct, they are merely adapting to a new environment. In fact, many have reported robust occupancy levels and bigger crowds than before the pandemic, according to a recent market analysis from Coresight Research.

In a report published in June, Coresight found foot traffic in top-tier malls was up by 12% in 2022 compared to 2019, while traffic in lower-tier malls was up 10%. The research firm defines “top-tier” centers as those located in affluent areas “where a typical shopper has an annual income of over $200,000” and which tend to feature newer brands and luxury retailers.

Between 2020 and 2022, these malls reported an annual growth rate of 5% with $7.5 billion in total revenue last year, according to the report. While lower-tier malls lagged slightly behind in revenue — reporting only $6.4 billion — they experienced a larger growth rate of nearly 9%.

On average, top-tier malls were more than 95% leased last year, while space in lower-tier malls in less-affluent regions were about 89% leased. Coresight found the numbers still lag slightly behind pre-pandemic levels, but remained promising.

“Occupancy rates are the No. 1 indicator of a mall’s health,” said the company’s CEO Deborah Weinswig, adding that any number above 92% is considered very good.

Brandon Isner, CBRE’s Head of Retail Research for the Americas, said occupancy rates of 100% are not necessarily a goal for malls looking to stay competitive and attractive, and store closures do not automatically mean the mall format is in trouble.

“For people who go to the malls, they’re going to want some fresh new stores every once in a while. Take into account the Bed Bath & Beyond retail space that’s being vacated as we speak – it’s turning out that’s actually kind of a good thing for retail,” he said. “The landlords are happy to get back those spaces because they can charge a higher rent. And for your retailers that might have wanted to get into those centers for a long time — because a lot of those are also located in great trade areas — this gives them an opportunity to enter the market.”

“Traffic is up and sales are up,” said Kirsten Lee, executive vice president and director of luxury leasing at Brookfield Properties, which manages more than 130 shopping centers across the US. “In many of our centers, we have a waiting list of tenants to get in.”

It’s not just Brookfield. Other high-end property developers like Macerich, Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers “have reported high demand for retail space in recent quarters,” Coresight found. Earlier this month, Tanger Outlets announced that its upcoming shopping center in Nashville, Tennessee, is already 95% leased.

A Bed Bath & Beyond store exterior is shown in the neighborhood of Chelsea, New York, on April 26. Tal Yellin/CNN

A slight turnover in tenancy, helped by a small margin of unoccupied retail space, means properties can stay on top of trends and feature the most profitable retai