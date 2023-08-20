CNN —

Ever want to drink your waffles? Now’s your chance – but only if you’re 21 and older.

Kellogg’s Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered to launch a sippable boozy waffle beverage called Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream, according to a news release Tuesday.

Inspired by the classic flavors of brunch, the brands describe the unique concoction as a “rich and creamy liqueur” that includes the taste of toasted Eggo waffles, butter, maple syrup – and let’s not forget the hint of smoky bacon.

The Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Company produces and bottles the cream. It contains 20% alcohol by volume, according to the release.

This Eggo beverage isn’t for the kiddos, but parents are welcome to indulge.

“Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, Kellogg’s senior director of marketing for frozen foods, in the release.

“Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones,” Beauprez said.

The alcoholic brunchtime drink isn’t the first collaboration between Eggo and Sugarlands. The brands collaborated last year to create Eggo Nog, according to Sugarlands’ master distiller, Greg Eidam.

The latest release comes ahead of National Waffle Day on August 24.