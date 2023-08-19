‘Too much to bear.’ The incalculable emotional toll of the Maui wildfires

CNN —

David Gobel, his wife and their four children reluctantly plan to leave Maui after losing their home in the deadly wildfire that left historic Lahaina in ruins.

“Where are we going to live? Where are we going to work?” he asked.

The Oahu native will move to San Diego, where his brother lives. He will work for a time until he can be reunited with his family. His wife, with the kids in tow, plans to head to Mexico to stay with her parents for now.

“Our rough draft is to move with hopes of returning,” said Gobel, who worked as a bartender at a Maui tourist resort but is now unemployed.

Lahaina, which translated means “cruel sun,” is now almost completely gone. The economic and cultural heart of the island was reduced to an ashen landscape in the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years.

At least 114 people have died in the western Maui wildfires and more than 1,000 people remain missing. With nearly 3,000 homes and businesses destroyed or damaged, losses are estimated to be $6 billion, state officials said.

On top of the widespread destruction and devastating loss of life, the wildfires are taking an incalculable emotional toll on many residents of a tight-knit island community who now face a hard choice: Move and start over elsewhere. Or stay and rebuild from scratch.

“Every day I’m looking through the list of people who are missing and I find someone else I know,” said Kaniela Ing, a former state legislator and Native Hawaiian community organizer whose family has been on Maui for seven generations.

“Normally it’s clear. There’s something to fight against. There’s something we need to protect and hold on to. And there’s someone that’s trying to take it away. And it’s just really easy to galvanize,” he said of the latest calamity in the island’s turbulent history, starting with the overthrow of its monarchy by American-backed insurrectionists in 1893.

“This tragedy is different. There are so many moving pieces, and folks are just sad.”

‘We’re in survival mode’

The devastation from multiple fires on August 8 extends beyond Lahaina.

In the central Maui town of Kula, about 40 miles away, Carol Ross stood in the incinerated remains of what was supposed to be her retirement home.

“We were going to renovate it,” said Ross, who’s from Oahu and raised her children on Maui.

The family that rented the house evacuated safely. But the fast-moving, wind-whipped blaze consumed virtually everything else. Ross and her husband had planned to settle down there in a couple of years. Now a towering stone chimney stands over charred ruins. A soot-covered dog bowl sits nearby.

“Here was a lanai that could have barbecues and everything,” she said, motioning to a scorched patch of earth and rubble where the covered porch once stood.

Instead of renovating, Ross vowed, she and her husband will rebuild their retirement home from scratch.

“We’re in survival mode,” she said, adding that her family will “just go forth and do the best you can. For me, it’s other people. Just doing things for others… There’s other people that are worse off than us. Sure we lost a house, but life matters more.”

On Monday, President Joe Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui, where locals have set up and manned makeshift relief centers to dispense water, food, fuel, ice, diapers and other supplies to survivors.

“True to the nature of Hawaii – Hawaiians and the locals and the residents and those people like me whose heart is here – every catastrophe, every disaster, it’s not going to kill us,” said Brenda Keau, whose husband gave his DNA to authorities in case the remains of his 83-year-old mother are among the victims recovered by authorities but as yet unidentified.

“It’s just going to bring us closer together and make us stronger.”

‘Without Hawaiians, it’s not going to be Hawaii’

Activists hope to galvanize residents amid widespread concerns that speculators are moving to snap up the land on which homes were destroyed. They fear the plans of moneyed developers will take precedence over the needs of locals.

“Right now there are predatory land speculators, real estate interests hovering above the wreckage like vultures, calling people who are just in their darkest place, who have lost everything, to try to get a hold of the land,” Ing said.

“The people of Lahaina and Maui generally need time to grieve and heal. But unfortunately, at the same time, we’re going to have to figure out how to ensure a just recovery and build the power to actually fight back.”

Longtime residents worry that Maui will be transformed into another Waikiki – Oahu’s main hotel and resort spot, with highrise hotels lining the shore – with old timers and native Hawaiians pushed out.

“Without Hawaiians, it’s not going to be Hawaii,” said Kapono Kong, who lives on the west side of Maui. “With no Hawaiians, there’s no aloha.”

Residents want a voice in the years-long rebuilding process after they’ve been allowed time to grieve.

“There’s a lot of opportunity ahead. So it’s not all doom and gloom,” Ing said. “I think folks are just asking for a little bit of room to grieve and heal and more accountability from state, federal and local agencies.”

