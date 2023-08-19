CNN —

After 63 games, countless memorable moments and goals galore, the Women’s World Cup reaches its conclusion as Spain takes on England in the biggest game of all.

It will be all to play for when the two nations meet in Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Sunday, with both looking to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

How to watch

In the US, games will be aired on FOX Sports, while Telemundo is providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

The final will start at 6 a.m. ET.

How both teams got here

Spain’s journey

Spain kicked off its tournament in ruthless fashion. La Roja scored eight goals in its opening two games and conceded none. However, a shocking 4-0 loss against Japan meant Spain finished second in its group.

Jorge Vilda’s team then re-found its rhythm with a 5-1 round-of-16 win against Switzerland, the country’s first ever knockout victory, before closer ties against the Netherlands and Sweden in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time. In the last four, an 89th-minute winner saw Spain progress to the final for the first time with a 2-1 win against Sweden.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in the World Cup semifinal. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

England’s route to the final

Despite not being at their best, the Lionesses topped their group with three wins from three games. In the final group stage game against China, the Lionesses looked to have found their killer instincts with a 6-1 win.

However, England couldn’t carry that momentum into the knockout stages as Sarina Wiegman’s side scraped past Nigeria on penalties and then edged Colombia with a 2-1 quarterfinal win.

A semifinal against co-host Australia saw a much-improved performance as England broke the hearts of the Matildas with a 3-1 victory.

England knocked out co-host Australia to make it to the final. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Who will make the difference?

Spain’s super sub

With Spain struggling for inspiration in its quarterfinal and semifinal fixture, head coach Vilda had to turn to his bench for some much-needed impetus.

Vilda opted for Salma Paralluelo and it is safe to say the talented teenager made the difference for La Roja.

The 19-year-old has impressed from the bench and scored vital goals in both of Spain’s last two World Cup fixtures – an 111th minute winner against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal, before netting an 81st minute opener in the semifinal against Sweden.

Will Vilda pick Paralluelo to start or will the manager stick to the tried and tested formula of unleashing the Barcelona winger from the bench?

Salma Paralluelo has starred for Spain from the bench. Phil Walter/Getty Images

England’s tactical tinkering

England came into the World Cup missing key players through injury. Tactics have also changed throughout the tournament with head coach Wiegman diverting from the familiar 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 formation and performances improved as a result.

One of the main benefactors from this tactical switch is electric forward Lauren Hemp.

Lauren Hemp has been England's standout player in recent games. Izhar Khan/AFP/Getty Images

The Manchester City attacker had an underwhelming start to the World Cup, but since moving alongside Alessia Russo upfront, Hemp has been England’s standout player.

The pace and trickery of the 23-year-old has been on full display, and no more so than in the semifinal win against Australia. Hemp finished with a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win with her pace on the break crucial to England’s historic victory.