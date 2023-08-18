FIFA President Gianni Infantino says women should ‘pick the right battles’ to ‘convince us, men, what we have to do’ in fight for equality

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 9:02 AM EDT, Fri August 18, 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches the Women's World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches the Women's World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says women should “pick the right battles” to “convince us, men, what we have to do” over equality issues in soccer.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain, Infantino also addressed the funding disparity between men and women at their respective World Cup tournaments.

20230622-sports-womens soccer gender equality
Alberto Mier/CNN

Female soccer players earn 25 cents to the dollar of men at World Cup, new CNN analysis finds

Soccer players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will on average earn just 25 cents for every dollar earned by men at their World Cup last year, according to a recent CNN analysis.

However, that is an improvement: last time, in 2019, it was less than eight cents per dollar, according to data provided by world governing body FIFA and global players’ union FIFPRO.

“I say to all the women – and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home – I say to all the women that you have the power to change,” said Infantino. “Pick the right battles, pick the right fights. You have the power to change.

“You have the power to convince us, men, what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it, just do it. With me, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors, they are open.

“And, do it also at national level in every country, at continental level, in every confederation. Just keep pushing, keep the momentum [going], keep dreaming, and let’s really go for full equality.”

‘Slogan that comes up every now and then’

FIFA announced in June that, for the first time, about $49 million of the record $110 million Women’s World Cup prize money would go directly to individual players — at least $30,000 each for participating and $270,000 to each player on the winning squad.

The rest of the pot is going to be split between participating federations who will decide what share of this money to allocate to teams and players – if any at all. In addition to prize money, FIFA committed to paying $42 million to the federations and players’ clubs for Women’s World Cup preparations.

Infantino described equal pay in the Women’s World Cup as a “slogan that comes up every now and then.”

“Equal pay in the World Cup – we are going in that direction already,” added Infantino. “But, that would not solve anything. It might be a symbol but it will not solve anything because [a World Cup is held for] one month every four years, and it’s a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players [that take part].”

Last year, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) agreed to a deal that achieves “equal pay and set the global standard moving forward in international soccer.”

Crystal Dunn (middle) signs a collective bargaining agreement signing signifying equal pay between the US men's and women's national soccer teams on September 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Crystal Dunn (middle) signs a collective bargaining agreement signing signifying equal pay between the US men's and women's national soccer teams on September 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

US Soccer, under the agreements, will become “the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money” awarded to the teams for participating in World Cups.

But a FIFPRO report released in June found two thirds of surveyed players reported having to take unpaid leave from another job to play for their national team in World Cup qualifying tournaments, such as the CONCACAF W Championship or the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Almost a third weren’t paid by their national teams at all during these past 18 months, and for those who were paid, it was often dependent on participation and performance, creating instability.

England players celebrate after their <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/15/football/australia-england-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-1 victory over Australia</a> booked a spot in the Women's World Cup final. They will play Spain on Sunday.
England players celebrate after their 3-1 victory over Australia booked a spot in the Women's World Cup final. They will play Spain on Sunday.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Australian star Sam Kerr did everything she could to carry the Matildas, but it wasn't enough as her team fell 3-1 to England in the semifinals. The Aussies now have the chance to win a bronze medal in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Australian star Sam Kerr did everything she could to carry the Matildas, but it wasn't enough as her team fell 3-1 to England in the semifinals. The Aussies now have the chance to win a bronze medal in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Australia fans react in the stadium as their team falls behind late in the semifinal.
Australia fans react in the stadium as their team falls behind late in the semifinal.
Carl Recine/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the Lionesses' third goal to seal the victory against Australia.
England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the Lionesses' third goal to seal the victory against Australia.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
English goalkeeper Mary Earps dives in vain to stop Kerr's rocket from distance — arguably the goal of the tournament.
English goalkeeper Mary Earps dives in vain to stop Kerr's rocket from distance — arguably the goal of the tournament.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
English midfielder Ella Toone scores the opener against Australia.
English midfielder Ella Toone scores the opener against Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
English defender Alex Greenwood, left, battles Kerr for the ball.
English defender Alex Greenwood, left, battles Kerr for the ball.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Salma Paralluelo, left, celebrates with teammates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/football/sweden-spain-womens-world-cup-semifinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain defeated Sweden 2-1</a> in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15.
Salma Paralluelo, left, celebrates with teammates after Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Swedish players are dejected following the 2-1 loss to Spain.
Swedish players are dejected following the 2-1 loss to Spain.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo jumps for a header with Spain's Alexia Putellas.
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo jumps for a header with Spain's Alexia Putellas.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain fans watch the semifinal inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Spain fans watch the semifinal inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
A performer dances before the semifinal between Spain and Sweden.
A performer dances before the semifinal between Spain and Sweden.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/12/football/england-colombia-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">2-1 over Colombia</a> in the quarterfinals on Saturday, August 12.
Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the 2-1 over Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday, August 12.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England.
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
Izhar Khan/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Australian players celebrate after winning a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/australia-france-england-colombia-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dramatic penalty shootout</a> against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Australian players celebrate after winning a dramatic penalty shootout against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/11/football/japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-1</a> to book a spot in the semifinals.
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. Sweden won 2-1 to book a spot in the semifinals.
Abbie Parr/AP
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/football/spain-netherlands-japan-sweden-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory</a>.
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Élisa De Almeida celebrate after a<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/08/07/football/colombia-jamaica-france-morocco-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> 4-0 victory against Morocco</a> in the round of 16.
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Élisa De Almeida celebrate after a 4-0 victory against Morocco in the round of 16.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the match.
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the match.
Sarah Reed/Getty Images
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
James Elsby/AP
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and France's Sandie Toletti compete for the ball.
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and France's Sandie Toletti compete for the ball.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
French midfielder Kenza Dali, left, celebrates with teammate Kadidiatou Diani against Morocco.
French midfielder Kenza Dali, left, celebrates with teammate Kadidiatou Diani against Morocco.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates with fans on August 8 after her team defeated Jamaica 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates with fans on August 8 after her team defeated Jamaica 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring Colombia's goal against Jamaica.
Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring Colombia's goal against Jamaica.
Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Jamaica's Kiki Van Zanten, left, and Colombia's Carolina Arias compete for the ball.
Jamaica's Kiki Van Zanten, left, and Colombia's Carolina Arias compete for the ball.
Hamish Blair/AP
A Colombia fan soaks up the atmosphere before the match in Melbourne.
A Colombia fan soaks up the atmosphere before the match in Melbourne.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Jamaica's Jody Brown controls the ball next to Colombia's Diana Ospina Garcia.
Jamaica's Jody Brown controls the ball next to Colombia's Diana Ospina Garcia.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord compete for the ball during a round-of-16 match on August 7. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/sport/live-news/england-nigeria-australia-denmark-womens-world-cup-knockout/h_96eb0aafc77d71f7b18c062bbe444f8a" target="_blank">Australia won 2-0</a> to advance to the quarterfinals.
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord compete for the ball during a round-of-16 match on August 7. Australia won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Australia fans wave placards during the match in Sydney. The team is nicknamed the Matildas.
Australia fans wave placards during the match in Sydney. The team is nicknamed the Matildas.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Foord scores a goal past Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
Foord scores a goal past Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match against Australia.
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match against Australia.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly, bottom, celebrates with teammates Mary Earps, left, and Rachel Daly after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria in the round of 16 on August 7. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/06/football/england-nigeria-australia-denmark-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The match went to a shootout</a> after ending 0-0.
England's Chloe Kelly, bottom, celebrates with teammates Mary Earps, left, and Rachel Daly after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria in the round of 16 on August 7. The match went to a shootout after ending 0-0.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute after stepping on Michelle Alozie.
England's Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute after stepping on Michelle Alozie.
Matt Roberts/FIFA/Getty Images
Earps makes a save against Nigeria.
Earps makes a save against Nigeria.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
US players comfort one another after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/football/usa-sweden-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout</a> on August 6. The United States won the last two tournaments.
US players comfort one another after being eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout on August 6. The United States won the last two tournaments.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
US star Alex Morgan cries after the loss to Sweden.
US star Alex Morgan cries after the loss to Sweden.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Swedish players celebrate the victory over the United States.
Swedish players celebrate the victory over the United States.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Fridolina Rolfö celebrate the win.
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Fridolina Rolfö celebrate the win.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
US forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden defender Jonna Andersson compete for the ball.
US forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden defender Jonna Andersson compete for the ball.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe takes a corner kick for the United States.
Megan Rapinoe takes a corner kick for the United States.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Morgan heads the ball against Sweden.
Morgan heads the ball against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Morgan and Ilestedt go up for a header.
Morgan and Ilestedt go up for a header.
Brad Smith/Getty Images
US midfielder Lindsey Horan grimaces in pain after a collision.
US midfielder Lindsey Horan grimaces in pain after a collision.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in front of her goal.
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in front of her goal.
Scott Barbour/AP
Horan gets to a header against Sweden.
Horan gets to a header against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović dives to save a Horan header.
Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović dives to save a Horan header.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, fights off Andi Sullivan.
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, fights off Andi Sullivan.
Scott Barbour/AP
Naeher rises for a ball during the match against Sweden.
Naeher rises for a ball during the match against Sweden.
Hamish Blair/AP
Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates before the US match.
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates before the