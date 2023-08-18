CNN —

Lizzo’s dancers are expressing support for her after a lawsuit was brought against the singer by three of her former tour members.

The “Big Grrl” and “Big Boiii” dance crews shared a letter on the group’s verified Instagram, writing that they “had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” which Lizzo wrapped up this summer.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such an amazing talent,” their letter continued. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for. THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!”

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month, obtained by CNN through an attorney for the plaintiffs, alleging that the three women were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while working for the Grammy-winning singer.

The complaint also names Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and a person described as “dance cast captain” as defendants in the suit.

Lizzo has denied the allegations.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Among the claims, one plaintiff said she felt pressured to “explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job” after the singer questioned her commitment to the dance team, according to the lawsuit.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo wrote in her response. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

In their letter this week, her dance crews expressed their appreciation to Lizzo for “breaking barriers” in “entertainment and beauty.”

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers,” they wrote. “So grateful that the standards and existence of beauty in this team goes beyond the surface!”