London/Hong Kong CNN —

H&M has decided to stop operating in Myanmar following an increase in allegations of labor abuses at garment factories in the country.

The world’s second largest fashion retailer told CNN on Thursday that it had been “monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements.”

“After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar,” said a company spokesperson.

The decision by the Swedish clothing retailer could affect tens of thousands of workers in Myanmar, which was rocked by a military coup in February 2021.

As of March, H&M sourced from 41 factories with nearly 42,000 workers in the country, according to company figures. The chain says it doesn’t directly own any factories, instead outsourcing production to independent suppliers.

Its withdrawal comes after new allegations published by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC), a workers’ advocacy group.

The organization has been tracking cases of alleged labor and human rights abuses against garment workers in the country for years. It said Wednesday it had documented 212 alleged cases affecting at least 108,000 workers between February 2021 to February 2023.

Since the military seized power two years ago, Myanmar’s garment sector “has seen substantial job losses and underemployment, alongside a proliferation of labor rights abuse against its largely female workforce,” says the BHRRC.

According to the group, the workers affected “are employed at 124 factories producing for at least 47 named global fashion brands and retailers,” including Zara owner Inditex, Marks & Spencer, Primark and H&M.

The companies have all issued statements on Myanmar recently, saying they are working to leave the country out of concern for workers on the ground.