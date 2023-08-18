Inside Africa

Growing and burying algae in the Sahara is the latest solution for the climate crisis

By Thomas Page, CNN
Published 4:36 AM EDT, Fri August 18, 2023
Brilliant Planet's pilot site in Akhfenir, Morocco, is cultivating microalgae to capture and sequester carbon dioxide. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere has been proposed as a necessary step to curb global heating in the 21st century -- and there's plenty of ways to do it<strong><em>. To learn more about the different approaches to this vital new sector, scroll through the galler</em></strong>y.
courtesy Brilliant Planet
<strong>Direct-air capture --</strong> Companies like Climeworks in Iceland (pictured) have engineered machines that<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/05/11/world/carbon-capture-removal-pollution-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> suck in air and filter out the carbon dioxide using chemicals</a>. The carbon dioxide can then be reused in other products or stored deep underground where it is mineralized. The US Department of Energy announced<a href="https://cnn.com/2022/05/19/politics/doe-carbon-capture-investment-climate/index.html" target="_blank"> $3.5 billion</a> in investment in direct-air capture in 2022.
Temujin Doran/CNN
<strong>Ocean fertilization -</strong>- Adding nutrients<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/world/carbon-capture-removal-pollution-climate-intl/index" target="_blank"> like iron particles</a> to the ocean can increase phytoplankton growth. Phytoplankton, like the bloom pictured off the Brazilian coast in 2017, are tiny organisms which pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and are the first stage of the marine food chain. Ocean fertilization has been proven<strong> </strong>for decades but remains hotly contested over <a href="https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000190674" target="_blank" target="_blank">possible unintended impacts</a>.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
<strong>Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) -</strong>- Trees and plants draw down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and are then burned to produce energy, while the carbon that's released is captured and stored underground. BECCS is being trialed at facilities including the<a href="https://cnn.com/2018/11/09/health/bioenergy-carbon-capture-climate/index.html" target="_blank"> Drax Power Station</a>, in England, and according to the<a href="https://www.iea.org/energy-system/carbon-capture-utilisation-and-storage/bioenergy-with-carbon-capture-and-storage" target="_blank" target="_blank"> International Energy Agency</a> is the only carbon dioxide removal technique that can also provide energy.
courtesy drax power station
<strong>Enhanced rock weathering --</strong> Rocks like basalt can be finely ground and spread across land,<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/05/11/world/carbon-capture-removal-pollution-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> causing chemical reactions that capture carbon dioxide</a>. The ground rock has an increased surface area, maximizing the contact between the basalt, air and water (from rain, for example), which creates carbonate materials, which are<a href="https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-how-enhanced-weathering-could-slow-climate-change-and-boost-crop-yields/" target="_blank" target="_blank"> eventually washed into rivers and the sea, where they are stored</a>. It is thought spreading the dust on farmland can also boost soil fertility.
SO-Photography/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Ocean electrolysis and carbon capture --</strong> Seawater holds close to<a href="https://apnews.com/article/carbon-removal-ocean-climate-change-global-warming-9035d7b1eedd67651ffca32dad232f9c" target="_blank" target="_blank"> 150 times more carbon dioxide than air, according to startup SeaChange</a>, which has engineered a solution to turn it into rock. Sending an electric charge through seawater separates the carbon dioxide, which can be combined with calcium to create limestone.<a href="https://samueli.ucla.edu/ucla-institute-for-carbon-management-to-unveil-seawater-based-carbon-removal-pilot-systems-in-los-angeles-and-singapore/" target="_blank" target="_blank"> The limestone is then left to settle on the seafloor, the seawater is returned to the ocean, and the byproduct -- hydrogen -- can be used as a clean fuel.</a>
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Biochar --</strong> Burning biomass like leaves and dead plants in a low oxygen environment prevents combustion and creates<a href="https://cnn.com/2023/05/11/world/carbon-capture-removal-pollution-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> biochar</a>. This high-carbon material does not easily decompose and can be spread to improve soil fertility, which can give carbon-absorbing crops a boost.
Edwin Remsberg/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
<strong>Ocean biomass sequestration --</strong> The<a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/biological-pump#:~:text=The%20biological%20pump%20is%20the%20set%20of%20processes%20by%20which,transport%20into%20the%20deep%20ocean" target="_blank" target="_blank"> biological pump</a> is a mechanism through which the ocean naturally sequesters carbon. Carbon dioxide-absorbing phytoplankton are eaten by tiny species, which are eaten by bigger species, and through excretion and death carbon sinks into the deep ocean. Companies like<a href="https://cnn.com/2022/05/22/us/seaweed-carbon-capture-xprize-finalist-climate/index.html" target="_blank"> Running Tide</a> are cutting straight to the sinking part by growing carbon dioxide-absorbing seaweed microforests at the surface on buoys, then sinking them to the ocean floor.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
<strong>Mobile direct-air capture -</strong>- The<a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/zero-emissions-car-tuecomotive-netherlands-climate-scn-hnk-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> Zem</a> -- "zero emissions mobility" -- is a solar-powered electric car that contains two portable air filters. The filters sit beside the front wheels and as air moves through them, carbon dioxide sticks to a grain inside. The filters need to be emptied every 200 miles, and the solution is admittedly small scale -- currently, the filters capture 2 kilograms (4.4 lbs) of CO2 every 20,000 miles.
Bart van Overbeeke
<strong>Tree planting -</strong>- Everyone knows trees absorb carbon dioxide; it's a crucial ingredient in photosynthesis. Planting trees and restoring forests is low tech and inexpensive, but not without its issues, such as the planting of monoculture forests and<strong> </strong>planting non-native species --<a href="https://www.wordforest.org/2020/09/04/not-all-tree-planting-is-equal/#:~:text=Monocultures%20of%20non%2Dnative%20species&text=These%20types%20of%20forests%20degrade,of%20a%20species%2Drich%20forest." target="_blank" target="_blank"> which is bad for biodiversity and decreases the chances of the trees' long-term success</a><a href="https://cnn.com/2019/04/17/world/trillion-trees-climate-change-intl-scn/index.html" target="_blank">. Plant for the Planet</a> has calculated planting a trillion trees could be one of the most effective ways to combat climate change.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
CNN  — 

Out in the Sahara Desert, in one of the most inhospitable environments imaginable, a natural solution to the climate crisis is growing ­– and at a rapid rate.

London-based startup Brilliant Planet has leased 6,100 hectares of land outside the remote coastal town of Akhfenir in southern Morocco, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean to the north and the Sahara to the south. And it’s using it to cultivate algae.

Algae absorbs atmospheric carbon dioxide and emits oxygen via photosynthesis, and has been doing so since before the first land plants ever existed. Brilliant Planet’s CEO Adam Taylor says the company has developed a way to grow algae at exponential rates starting in a beaker in a lab and ending in 12,000-square-meter pools of locally-sourced seawater. Taylor says the process mimics a natural algae bloom, and a test tube of algae can multiply to fill 16 of these giant pools – the equivalent of 77 Olympic-sized swimming pools – in just 30 days.

The algae is extracted from the water then pumped up a 10-story tower and sprayed into the desert air. In the roughly 30 seconds it takes to reach the ground, hot air dries the biomass out, leaving hypersaline algae flakes which can be collected and shallow buried, sequestering their carbon for thousands of years, the company claims.

“Nature-based solutions are a great way of removing carbon,” Taylor told CNN, arguing that deserts are an under-utilized environment.

“It does not cost a lot of money to rent the desert (and) governments are enthusiastic to have any economic activity,” he continued. What’s more, “You’re not competing with farms, you’re not competing with forests, you’re out of the way, not bothering people,” he said.

Removing carbon dioxide

The UN’s climate change panel the IPCC estimates that hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide would need to be removed from the atmosphere by 2100 to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The best way to do that is hotly debated. Many carbon capture solutions have been proposed, the most headline-grabbing being direct air capture. The technology, which has received multi-billion dollar backing by the US Department of Energy, uses machines with filters to scrub carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which can then be stored underground or used in materials like concrete. Yet the technology remains small-scale, while its detractors say it’s expensive, energy-intensive and unproven.

TOPSHOT - Climeworks factory with it's fans in front of the collector, drawing in ambient air and release it, as largely purified CO2 through ventilators at the back is seen at the Hellisheidi power plant near Reykjavik on October 11, 2021. - Climeworks factory is in ICELAND containers similar to those used in maritime transport are stacked up in pairs, 10 metres (33 feet) high. Fans in front of the collector draw in ambient air and release it, largely purified of CO2, through ventilators at the back. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Climeworks' factory at the Hellisheidi power plant near Reykjavik, Iceland, uses direct air capture to trap atmospheric carbon dioxide before sequestering it.
Halldor Kolbeins/AFP/Getty Images

Other solutions, such as tree planting, biochar and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage have sought to make use of the natural carbon-capturing abilities of the planet’s flora. Each have their pros and cons, including the infrastructure required and the length of sequestration.

Taylor claims that Brilliant Planet’s solution can permanently remove 30 times more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per hectare per year than a typical European forest.

In an email, Fatna Ikrame El Fanne, an environmental engineer and co-founder of grassroots movement Youth For Climate Morocco, described the use of algae as “a new and promising strategy” that “exemplifies an innovative use of natural process to address an urgent global issue.”

Morocco’s geographical characteristics make it a suitable environment, she said. “There are enormous desert regions in the country that might be converted for carbon capture and storage projects,” she added.

Nevertheless, El Fanne expressed caution. “Microalgae production on a large scale might damage local ecosystems, strain water resources, and modify habitats,” she said. “Sustainable land management approaches, efficient water consumption, ecological restoration, regulatory compliance, community participation, and continuing monitoring are required.”

An aerial view of algae growing in a pilot pond at Brilliant Planet's site in southern Morocco.
An aerial view of algae growing in a pilot pond at Brilliant Planet's site in southern Morocco.
courtesy Brilliant Planet

Preparing to bloom

Brilliant Planet’s pilot site covers three hectares, and will be expanding to a 30-hectare demonstration facility at Akhfenir next year and the company has plans for a 200-hectare then a 1,000-hectare farm at the site.

A 1,000-hectare facility represents a baseline commercial site that would create around 250 jobs, mostly for skilled local workers, said Taylor.

Brilliant Planet plans to sell carbon credits to fund its operation and expansion. In July, it announced its first major deal, with global technology company Block, to remove 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide by 2027.

Carbon offsetting schemes are growing in popularity but the industry has been accused of a lack of transparency and regulation, with dubious effectiveness.

Most carbon credits purchased are in the form of avoidance (such as avoiding deforestation) rather than carbon removal, said Robert Höglund, an independent climate advisor.

Höglund co-founded cdr.fyi, a platform that monitors the global market for carbon dioxide removal. Of the more than 4 million tons of CO2 purchased by companies listed (including Block), just over 2% have been removed to date – but that’s not necessarily a cause for concern, he said.

“The primary reason to buy carbon removal today is to further innovate and help the nascent sector to grow to meet its future need, not to maximize the number of tons removed today,” Höglund explained. “By pre-purchasing tons from start-ups, first-of-a-kind facilities can be built and the methods tested out.”

Brilliant Planet's pilot site in Akhfenir, Morocco. The company has leased over 6,000 hectares and plans to expand its operation over the course of the decade.
Brilliant Planet's pilot site in Akhfenir, Morocco. The company has leased over 6,000 hectares and plans to expand its operation over the course of the decade.
courtesy Brilliant Planet

Taylor hopes the tangible, weighable algae flakes will make Brilliant Planet’s model attractive.

Brilliant Planet has received over $26 million in investment to date and another funding round is scheduled for later this year.

Its goal is to remove one million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year – the same annual emissions of 217,000 cars ­– by the end of the decade. That would take 10,000 hectares across multiple sites and investment of around $1 billion, said Taylor.

The CEO is undaunted by either figure. “Globally, we’ve identified about half a million square kilometers of flat desert-ocean land where it works,” Taylor said, adding that the company hopes to set up in Namibia next.

Even so, there’s an acknowledgement that one company can’t do it all – and can’t go it alone. “We are part of a cohort of probably 40 to 50 weird and wonderful ideas of how people can remove carbon from the atmosphere,” Taylor said, calling for “a Manhattan Project-type attitude” to tackling carbon capture.

Whether algae is the solution the world needs remains to be seen. But the idea’s growing on people.

