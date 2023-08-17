Call to Earth

Incredible images reveal nature’s more obscure side

By Issy Ronald, CNN
Published 8:02 PM EDT, Thu August 17, 2023
Overall winner Cornelia Sattler captured this image of an invasive orange pore fungus in Australia.
Overall winner Cornelia Sattler captured this image of an invasive orange pore fungus in Australia.
Cornelia Sattler
This photo of researchers deploying an underwater remotely operated vehicle was taken by Victor Huertas.
This photo of researchers deploying an underwater remotely operated vehicle was taken by Victor Huertas.
Victor Huertas
Researchers conduct a necropsy of a stranded humpback whale in this photo taken by James Bunyan.
Researchers conduct a necropsy of a stranded humpback whale in this photo taken by James Bunyan.
James Bunyan
Roberto García-Roa's image depicts sustainable beekeeping in Guinea.
Roberto García-Roa's image depicts sustainable beekeeping in Guinea.
Roberto García-Roa
A researcher releases a new-born blacktip reef shark in Mo'orea, French Polynesia, in this photo taken by Victor Huertas.
A researcher releases a new-born blacktip reef shark in Mo'orea, French Polynesia, in this photo taken by Victor Huertas.
Victor Huertas
João Araújo caught this image of a fungus parasitizing the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus.
João Araújo caught this image of a fungus parasitizing the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus.
João Araújo
A spider is seemingly defeated by a parasitic fungus in this photo taken by Roberto García-Roa.
A spider is seemingly defeated by a parasitic fungus in this photo taken by Roberto García-Roa.
Roberto García-Roa
A peek inside a hadrosaur egg was submitted by Jordan Mallon and created by Wenyu<br />Ren.
A peek inside a hadrosaur egg was submitted by Jordan Mallon and created by Wenyu
Ren.
Wenyu Ren
This microscopic image taken by Jasmina Wiemann reveals an extracted diplodocid dinosaur blood vessel.
This microscopic image taken by Jasmina Wiemann reveals an extracted diplodocid dinosaur blood vessel.
Dr. Jasmina Wiemann
Stunning photos from the BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition 2023

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

A photo of a bright orange fungus growing on deadwood, with its striking color resplendent against the darkness, has been crowned winner of this year’s BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition.

Cornelia Sattler from Macquarie University, Australia, captured the winning image in the Australian rainforest and cautioned against merely appreciating the “innocent and beautiful appearance” of the orange pore fungus, which is “an invasive species that displaces other fungi and is spreading throughout the [country].”

“It is important to closely monitor this fungus, whose spores are often transported by humans, in order to safeguard the biodiversity of Australia,” she added in a statement.

The image competition showcases the “intersection between art and science,” organizers said, in all its weird and wonderful forms.

In addition to the overall winner, the competition also gives ecologists, evolutionary biologists and palaeontologists a chance to use creativity to celebrate their research in four other categories.

The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly.
The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly.
Roberto García-Roa

Stunning images of nature's weird and wonderful unveiled in photo competition

Roberto García-Roa, from the University of Lund, Sweden, won the Protecting Our Planet category for his image of beekeepers tending to a hive at a sustainable beekeeping project in Guinea. The project aims to combat deforestation by encouraging locals to cultivate their own honey.

Meanwhile, João Araújo from the New York Botanical Garden won the Plants and Fungi category for his photo of a fungus parasitizing the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus, which itself is a parasite and can compel infected ants to migrate to more favorable locations.

The Research in Action category was won by Victor Huertas from James Cook University, Australia, for his image of an underwater remotely-operated vehicle being deployed in crystal-clear water at the Coral Sea Marine Park, Australia.

An image depicting an embryonic dinosaur developing within an egg between 72 million and 66 million years ago won the Paleoecology category. It was submitted by Jordan Mallon from the Candian Museum of Nature and created by Wenyu Ren from Beijing, China.

A selection of the winning and runner-up images can be viewed in the gallery above.

Call to Earth is a CNN editorial series committed to reporting on the environmental challenges facing our planet, together with the solutions. Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative has partnered with CNN to drive awareness and education around key sustainability issues and to inspire positive action.

Related