Tropical Storm Hilary is brewing off the Mexican coast and could potentially bring significant rainfall to Southern California and the Southwest this weekend. Although the storm’s exact path is still uncertain, one climate scientist said “multiple years’ worth of precipitation” could fall in some of California’s driest areas.

1. Maui fires

The death toll in the Maui wildfires is now 111 and the number of missing is “probably still over a thousand,” Hawaii Gov Josh Green said Wednesday night. Hundreds of people are now combing through the ruins on the island, including many looking for their loved ones. About 38% of the burn zone had been searched as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. Complicating matters is that some of the dead are believed to have perished in the ocean after running into the waves to try to escape the flames, officials said. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to travel to Hawaii on Monday to meet with first responders and survivors, as well as federal, state and local officials.

2. Air quality

Parts of the Northeast US are once again under air alerts as dense smoke continues to waft south into the country from raging Canadian wildfires. Air quality has the potential to reach the Purple or Very Unhealthy category for several hours in eastern Minnesota today, the National Weather Service said. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung or heart disease, the elderly and children are urged to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion — and the general public is being told to limit outdoor activity. This comes as 236 fires are actively burning across Canada’s Northwest Territories, where the sky has turned an ominous red color. The wildfires have prompted Canadian officials to issue evacuation orders and declare a state of emergency as the blazes threaten the capital city of Yellowknife.

Video Ad Feedback Surreal video shows wildfire turning sky red in Canada 00:52 - Source: CNN

3. GOP debate

Former president Donald Trump has been plotting counterprogramming to next week’s Republican presidential primary debate as many people close to him have implied he won’t participate. Three sources told CNN that Trump has not done any prep for the debate, which is being held in Milwaukee on August 23. However, one adviser argued he doesn’t need debate prep, and said there’s always a chance he may decide to participate at the 11th hour. No definitive plans have been set, but Trump has been throwing out different ideas for his own counterprogramming, the sources say, including sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and calling into different cable news shows. The former president has repeatedly pointed to his commanding lead in the polls as one reason he is hesitant to share the stage with his GOP challengers.

4. Covid-19

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC has been collecting wastewater samples across the US to track the presence of the virus in communities. This federal surveillance data suggests that Covid-19 levels are trending up in the country, but key metrics remain well below most other points in the pandemic. In the first week of this month, more than 10,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19. However, weekly hospitalizations are still about a quarter of what they were at this time last year and lower than they were for about 90% of the pandemic. Additionally, CDC data shows about 1% of all hospital beds in the US are occupied by Covid patients. At the height of the Omicron surge, more than a fifth of all hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients.

5. World Cup

The Women’s World Cup final is set: Spain and England will battle for the championship trophy in an all-European clash on Sunday. The match will be historic, as both teams have never previously made the tournament’s greatest showpiece event. Spain, one of the tournament’s most exciting sides, is competing at just its third World Cup and has never before progressed beyond the round of 16. England, meanwhile, is also exerting itself as a dominant force in international women’s football: This is now the second consecutive major tournament in which England has reached the final after the team won the European Championships last summer. Sunday’s final will take place in Sydney, Australia, and kicks off at 6 a.m. ET.

Video Ad Feedback England to face Spain in FIFA Women's World Cup final 02:46 - Source: CNN

HAPPENING LATER

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski to announce resignation

The head coach of the US women’s national soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski, has resigned from his position after the US made an early exit from the Women’s World Cup, unnamed sources tell ESPN and The Athletic. The news is expected to be announced today, according to the reports.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tourist climbs into Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill up water bottle

Watch this shocking video of a tourist climbing into Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle. It’s yet another deplorable instance of tourists disrespecting famous monuments.

A new snake species has been named after Harrison Ford

The snake’s scientific name, Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, was intended to be a fun play on Indiana Jones’ hatred for the scaly creatures.

Bruce Springsteen postpones two concerts with the E Street Band

The musician is taking some time to rest after falling ill, according to a message posted to his social media.

‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the American box office

Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN, announced that “Barbie” has made over $537 million at the US box office. The former title holder, the 2008 Batman film “The Dark Knight,” amassed $536 million.

London police investigating alleged theft of artifacts at British Museum

A former employee at the museum has been dismissed for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and other artifacts, some dating back to the 15th century BC.

TODAY’S NUMBER

3

That’s how many people recently died in Connecticut and New York after contracting a rare flesh-eating bacteria that can be found in warm, brackish waters or raw shellfish. Two people in Connecticut became infected with Vibrio vulnificus and died after swimming in Long Island Sound, while a third person was infected with the bacteria after eating raw oysters, health officials said Wednesday. All three were between 60 and 80 years old.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible.”

— US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking by phone on Wednesday with American Paul Whelan, who is being held in a remote prison camp in Russia. Whelan has been detained for more than four years after Russian authorities alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. The Biden administration continues to scour the globe for prison swap offers that could entice Russia to release him, but the US does not currently have any high-level Russian spies in its custody, driving the need to turn to allies for help.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Video Ad Feedback The next evolution in tech needs to be nearly frozen to operate. See how it works 01:29 - Source: CNN

How quantum computing will outpace artificial intelligence

Physicists believe quantum computers are the next evolution in tech that will far exceed the capabilities of AI. But there’s a caveat: the computers need to be nearly frozen to operate! Watch this video to see how it works.