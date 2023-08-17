CNN —

Venus Williams will take part in a record-extending 24th US Open after receiving a wildcard from the US Tennis Association (USTA) to compete at this year’s tournament.

It came on the same day the seven-time grand slam champion lost 11 games in a row as she succumbed from a set and a break up against China’s Zheng Qinwen to lose 1-6 6-2 6-1 in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Williams, now ranked 533rd in the world, made her US Open debut in 1997 and went on to win the title in 2000 and 2001.

After spending six months out through injury, Williams returned to the court in June and earlier this week earned her first victory over a top-20 player since 2019 by beating world No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets at the Cincinnati Masters.

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniaki will make her first grand slam appearance since retiring after the 2020 Australian Open after the former world No. 1 was also given a wildcard for the US Open.

The 2018 Australian Open champion retired in 2020 to start a family, but returned to action at the recent Canadian Open after more than three years away from the sport.

Caroline Wozniacki made her return to tennis after three years out. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Wozniacki earned a win on her return, beating Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in straight sets, but lost to 2023 Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová in the next round.

The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, gets underway on August 28.