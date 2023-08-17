Washington CNN —

Negotiations between Donald Trump’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office over the details of his surrender are expected to continue into next week, a source with knowledge of the talks tells CNN.

This means the former president’s surrender is expected next week – not Thursday or Friday – before the August 25 deadline.

CNN previously reported on Wednesday that talks were underway between Trump’s team and Willis’ prosecutors.

The Fulton County sheriff has said that all 19 defendants in the case, including Trump, are expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, as is common procedure.

The former president’s surrender and arraignment will look different in Georgia than in his previous three criminal cases.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has previously suggested he wants to treat these defendants the same as any other defendant would be treated, which means they would have mugshots taken and be fingerprinted. However, the authorities in Fulton County will need to coordinate with the Secret Service and Trump’s attorneys about the logistics of the former president’s surrender.

The initial court appearance for Trump and other defendants is expected to be set by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned to the historic case.

This story has been updated with additional details.