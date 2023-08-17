CNN —

Joey King has been among the many familiar faces on picket lines in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The union representing about 160,000 actors has been on strike since July, bringing most film and television productions to a halt. Among other contract points, actors are asking an increase in minimum pay and residuals, which have diminished amid the rise of streaming services.

King spoke with CNN about the strike in a recent interview.

“I think all of us really, we all want to work,” she said. “We want this deal to get worked out. We want a fair contract.”

“It’s interesting because when you go picketing, there’s such a sense of community there, which is pretty incredible,” King added.

Matt Dallas, Chloe Fineman and Joey King joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA Members and Supporters as they walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on Day 2 at the Warner Bros. Studio on July 14, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

While entertainment writers have now been on strike for more than 100 days and talks are not currently underway with negotiators for SAG-AFTRA, King said she remains hopeful for a resolution.

The fight, King said, is about “having the values to protect all of our members.”

“A lot people don’t understand. It’s not just the big stars. In fact, that’s such a small portion of the people that need to be paid,” she explained. “I genuinely understand the misconception. Why would you understand what we’re asking for? All you see is like big actors on the picket line … but the truth of the matter is there’s 160,000 SAG members and a lot of them don’t even qualify for health insurance every year because of how little they get paid.”

She referenced the many members who are struggling to get by.

“Do people really think that actors have multiple jobs for fun? No, this is their passion. This is their love,” King said. “We need to protect all of our members.”

King said “a lot of people don’t realize that some of their favorite actors are some of those people that can’t make ends meet.”

She added that the acting community and crews are eager to return to sets.

“All of us want to get back to work,” King said. “We want that contract to be figured out because people need work.”