August 18, 2023

On today’s episode of CNN 10, are driverless taxis taking over San Francisco? Some say it’s time to hit the brakes. Then, we’ll take you to the wildfire front in Maui’s upcountry, followed by a rafting trip down the iconic Colorado River in Utah. And don’t miss the scientific discovery that may leave Harrison Ford asking, “Why did it have to be snakes?”

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Featured Monday, what atypical number of school days are more and more schools returning to this year?

2. What is the name of the reoccurring weather pattern that is contributing to warmer weather this summer?

3. On what island in Hawaii has news this week been focused because of devastating wildfires?

4. Osei Boateng is a CNN hero bringing medical care to remote communities in what country in Africa?

5. What US state announced charges this week against former president Donald Trump related to election interference?

6. Featured in Wednesday’s episode, what type of endangered insect is traveling from England to Bermuda because of human intervention.

7. What US holiday is an upcoming roller coaster in Indiana based on?

8. What political and religious group took control of Afghanistan 2 years ago and has been accused of restricting the rights of women?

9. Featured in Friday’s episode, what US city is seeing an expansion of driverless taxis?

10. On which river are federal officials easing restrictions after a strong snowpack raised water levels?

