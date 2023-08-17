James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers playing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 11, 2023.
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers playing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 11, 2023.
Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Hong Kong CNN  — 

NBA star James Harden expressed disbelief after Chinese fans snapped up 10,000 bottles of his own-branded wine in seconds, demonstrating the massive reach of livestreaming in the country, where basketball is loved by millions.

The veteran Philadelphia 76ers guard on Tuesday joined the livestream of online celebrity Crazy Brother Yang to promote his J-Harden brand wine as 15 million viewers tuned in, state-run tabloid Global Times reported.

“How many bottles do you usually sell in a day … from one store?” Yang asked Harden, who replied: “A few cases.”

Yang then told the star to watch how quickly they could sell them. “Show me,” Harden replied, sitting back with his arms crossed.

“Ready? Go!” Yang told viewers. Just 14 seconds later, he shouted: “Stop!”

With 5,000 orders placed at $60 for two bottles, according to Global Times, the quick-as-a-flash sales raked in $300,000.

“No way!” Harden said, as he checked a computer monitor before bursting into laughter and applause.

Livestream shopping has exploded in popularity in China in recent years, becoming a multibillion-dollar industry. It combines entertainment and e-commerce, with the host offering viewers flash deals or discount coupons in real time. Viewers can instantly buy goods from streamers and click to send their favorite stars virtual “gifts.”

QINGDAO, CHINA - AUGUST 02: Online anchors sell local products via livestreaming at Gold Sand Beach Beer Square on August 2, 2020 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Yu Fangping/VCG via Getty Images)
QINGDAO, CHINA - AUGUST 02: Online anchors sell local products via livestreaming at Gold Sand Beach Beer Square on August 2, 2020 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Yu Fangping/VCG via Getty Images)
Yu Fangping/VCG/Getty Images

A multibillion-dollar shopping obsession goes mainstream in China

The streamers sell everything from makeup and skincare to laundry detergent, and top hosts can earn millions of dollars a year – prompting many to quit their full-time jobs in the hopes of becoming an online star.

Harden’s livestream quickly trended on Chinese social media, with some fans joking that he should play in China rather than the NBA and reap the benefits of his fan base there.

Basketball is enormously popular in China, in no small part thanks to Chinese legend Yao Ming’s Hall of Fame NBA career. The league also has a long history in the country, having spent several decades and millions of dollars to build courts, bring stars over for preseason games and initially give broadcast rights away for free.

That popularity among hundreds of millions of Chinese fans translates to lucrative sponsorship deals for the league and its star players. Before the pandemic, China made up at least 10% of the league’s current revenue, according to one analyst.

But there’s also risk to doing business in China, which the NBA was forced to face in 2019 after becoming embroiled in political controversy when then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

In response, the NBA’s Chinese partners suspended ties with the league, state broadcaster CCTV halted all broadcasts of matches, and the Chinese government said the NBA needed to show “mutual respect.”

BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 09: The NBA flagship retail store is seen on October 9, 2019 in Beijing, China. The NBA is trying to salvage its brand in China amid criticism of its handling of a controversial tweet that infuriated the government and has jeopardized the league's Chinese expansion. The crisis, triggered by a Houston Rockets executives tweet that praised protests in Hong Kong, prompted the Chinese Basketball Association to suspend its partnership with the league. The backlash continued with state-owned television CCTV scrapping its plans to broadcast pre-season games in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and the cancellation of other promotional fan events. The league issued an apology, though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver angered Chinese officials further when he defended the right of players and team executives to free speech. China represents a lucrative market for the NBA, which stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue and threatens to alienate Chinese fans. Many have taken to China's social media platforms to express their outrage and disappointment that the NBA would question the country's sovereignty over Hong Kong which has been mired in anti-government protests since June. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 09: The NBA flagship retail store is seen on October 9, 2019 in Beijing, China. The NBA is trying to salvage its brand in China amid criticism of its handling of a controversial tweet that infuriated the government and has jeopardized the league's Chinese expansion. The crisis, triggered by a Houston Rockets executives tweet that praised protests in Hong Kong, prompted the Chinese Basketball Association to suspend its partnership with the league. The backlash continued with state-owned television CCTV scrapping its plans to broadcast pre-season games in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and the cancellation of other promotional fan events. The league issued an apology, though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver angered Chinese officials further when he defended the right of players and team executives to free speech. China represents a lucrative market for the NBA, which stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue and threatens to alienate Chinese fans. Many have taken to China's social media platforms to express their outrage and disappointment that the NBA would question the country's sovereignty over Hong Kong which has been mired in anti-government protests since June. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

How one tweet snowballed into the NBA's worst nightmare

Morey apologized and deleted the tweet, and the NBA said his comments were “regrettable” – but that sparked a backlash from fans in the United States and Hong Kong, who accused the league of censorship and bowing to Beijing.

Harden, who was with the Rockets at the time, also said sorry for the controversy. “We apologize, we love China, we love playing here,” he told reporters a few days after Morey’s tweet. “We love everything they are about. We appreciate the support they give us individually and as an organization.”

This week, Harden lashed out at Morey – now president of the 76ers – amid ongoing trade speculation surrounding the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an event in China.

Footage of Harden’s comments has been widely circulated on social media. The comments were in response to a question from the crowd about ending trade talks, according to NBA.com.

CNN’s Ben Morse contributed reporting.