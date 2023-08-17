CNN —

The threat of predatory outsiders swooping in to buy up property under the ashes of Maui is sparking outrage and opening old wounds for locals.

“Fear of predatory land grabbers coming in is legitimate because it’s already happening, it’s been happening for generations now,” said Kaniela Ing, a Native Hawaiian community organizer whose family has been on Maui for seven generations. “And every time there’s a crisis, it accelerates.”

A week after wildfires razed through west Maui, killing more than a hundred people and displacing thousands, locals are grieving and rallying together to take care of those who lost everything. And they are also warning each other via impassioned social media posts to watch out for speculators eyeing real estate opportunities atop the rubble where authorities are still recovering the remains of victims.

A history of dispossession

For many locals and Native Hawaiians, the proactive warnings and outrage over the threat of losing their land is deeply rooted in their history — dating all the way back to 1893, when American-backed insurrectionists overthrew Queen Lili’uokalani and seized the land of the Kingdom of Hawaii. American and European financiers, sugar cane plantation owners and descendants of missionaries then put in place a provisional government and eventually transferred the royal land to the United States. In 1993, the US government offered a formal apology for this incident, but the pain for Native Hawaiians is still fresh.

“Native Hawaiians have a fear that is rooted in a history of dispossession,” said Sterling Higa, who lives on the north side of Maui and works as the executive director of the local nonprofit Housing Hawaii’s Future. “For centuries now, they have watched their land being taken by foreigners.”

And the local communities that have been on Maui for generations are also all too familiar with being priced out of their familial homes over the years.

“Before the fire in Lahaina, the same process had continued to unfold in west Maui, where Native Hawaiians, local families, were being priced out of their homes as wealthier people from out-of-state bought second or third homes, investment properties or homes that they could retire into,” Higa told CNN. “And prices of housing in west Maui has vastly outstripped the wages that are paid in Maui, especially for people working in the hospitality industry.”

Now, in the wake of the fire’s devastation, locals are banding together to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself. And the government has pledged to support them.

‘We are not going to allow it’: Government pledges full support