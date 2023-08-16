02 Georgia Indictment of Donald Trump SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Trump charges by the numbers
01:05 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
02 Georgia Indictment of Donald Trump SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Trump charges by the numbers
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ty cobb trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Elie Honig split
Video Ad Feedback
How many felonies does Trump face? Legal analyst has the answer
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman src vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump's 'really upset that Rudy got indicted'
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie lead
Video Ad Feedback
The conduct is very disturbing': Christie reacts to Trump 4th indictment
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This May 19 photo shows Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, exiting federal court in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
'Going to beat these fascists to the ground': Giuliani reacts to indictment
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary/trump split VPX
Video Ad Feedback
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
geoff duncan cnntm vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with US President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, on July 4, as they return to Washington after spending the weekend at Camp David.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean 08152023
Video Ad Feedback
'Much bigger than Watergate': John Dean weighs in on Georgia indictment
00:38
Now playing