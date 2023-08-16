CNN —

A campaign fundraiser for indicted US Rep. George Santos has been charged for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide to solicit contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign in 2021, according to court documents.

A federal grand jury in Brooklyn indicted Samuel Miele on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for the alleged scheme to defraud prospective Santos donors, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Miele allegedly impersonated a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the case.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.