NPW pkg mines vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
NPW pkg mines vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
npw ukraine bridge drone pov
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Warship
Video Ad Feedback
Russian forces board cargo ship after warning shot
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton drones vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains how this tactic used in Ukraine-Russia war has revolutionized warfare
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spider Marks Bridge
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why the Kerch bridge is so important to Putin
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nick paton walsh orikhiv 01
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the front lines of Ukraine's counteroffensive
05:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NPW Ukraine trenches vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare look at trenches in Southern Ukraine
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp ukraine war amanpour intw 080701PSEG1 cnni world _00020821.png
Video Ad Feedback
Whenever we discuss peace, Russia attacks: Former adviser to Ukrainian PM
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hertling vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst explains strategy behind Ukraine's attacks on key bridges
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Sea Drone Tanker SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows sea drone attack Russian tanker
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An attack on Russian naval vessels at a Black Sea port on Friday was carried out in by the Security Service of Ukraine with the Ukrainian Navy, a Ukrainian source told CNN. Social media videos showed a Russian warship listing heavily and being towed after Moscow claimed it had foiled a Ukrainian sea drone attack on a Black Sea naval base.
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Ukrainian sea drone approaching Russian warship
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian priest
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what a Russian priest is telling frontline soldiers to boost morale
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Andrei Kelin
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'achieved nothing in this counter offensive,' claims Russian Ambassador
19:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Drone Rescue Walsh pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Two soldiers wounded in Ukraine. Their fates are starkly different
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL HIMARS missile attack Dzharylhach
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukraine's purported HIMARS missile attack on Russian unit
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Ukrainian forces have retaken the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, Kyiv said on Wednesday, after days of punishing battles as part of its counteroffensive against Russia.

Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson of the Ukrainian military’s general staff, said on national television Wednesday morning that “Ukrainian defense forces took control of Urozhaine” and were consolidating their positions.

Urozhaine is located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city. It lies near the village of Staromaiorske, which Ukrainian soldiers liberated earlier this month.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar echoed Kovalov, proudly declaring on Telegram that “Urozhaine was liberated” and “the offensive continues.”

Footage released by Kyiv’s forces and geolocated by CNN shows soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in the village near a memorial dedicated to Soviet troops who fought in World War II.

Troops were seen in video released by Kyiv's forces raising the Ukrainian flag in Urozhaine after reclaiming the village.
Troops were seen in video released by Kyiv's forces raising the Ukrainian flag in Urozhaine after reclaiming the village.
35th Separate Marine Brigade

The military said alongside the video that servicemen from the 35th and 38th Separate Marine Brigades as well as other Ukrainian defense forces units had helped recapture Urozhaine.

Russian forces inside Urozhaine had been in a precarious situation for some time. Russian soldiers and well-connected military bloggers had hinted it was only a matter of time until Ukraine wrested control of the village as Kyiv’s troops had been able to attack it from several sides.

Elsewhere on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct counteroffensive operations south of Bakhmut and “heavy fighting continues,” Kovalov said.

Russia “is putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, and actively using its reserves” in the areas of Marinka, a city now in ruins that has been on the front lines since the beginning of the invasion, and Krasnohorivka, a town near Bakhmut, he continued.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive at the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axis, he added.

CNN is unable to independently verify the battlefield reports and there has been no response from Russia yet.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has struggled to gain momentum in the months since it launched its drive into areas in the south and east of the country currently held by Russian soldiers.

Kyiv has faced painstaking slow progress on the battlefield as its forces have encountered Russia’s heavy defensive lines, reinforced by thousands of mines and vast networks of trenches. Ukraine has incurred staggering losses in its attempts to break through that multi-layered defense.

The recapture of Urozhaine would signal some progress in Ukraine’s efforts to push south towards the Sea of Azov. The area is a major target for Kyiv as driving deep into the territory would mean breaking Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk.

Earlier this week, Kyiv rejected recent criticism that its troops were not advancing fast enough, saying it was focused on destroying Russia’s capabilities and disrupting its logistics.

Tank operators from the 15th National Guard near Orikhiv, where Ukrainian forces are conducting one of their main counteroffensive operations pushing south.
Tank operators from the 15th National Guard near Orikhiv, where Ukrainian forces are conducting one of their main counteroffensive operations pushing south.
Brice Lane/CNN

'We expected less resistance': Ukrainian troops on southern front learn not to underestimate their enemy

“The task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is not to organize large-scale battles for every settlement on the way to the 1991 borders, but to systematically destroy the capabilities of the enemy army: its logistics, technical potential, officers and personnel. And today, Ukrainian defenders are coping with this task one hundred percent,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday.

“Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia’s combat capabilities. This is the active destruction of Russia’s reserves and resources on the far outskirts,” Podolyak added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is the destruction of rear logistics — warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration of Ukrainian offensive operations. It is about saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, minimizing losses… And most importantly, it is about de-escalation,” he added.

CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore, Kostan Nechyporenko, Vasco Cotovio, Svitlana Vlasova and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.