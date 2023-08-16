CNN —

Keke Palmer is having fun as a fan of Usher.

Weeks after grooving with the R&B singer at one of his Las Vegas residency shows, Palmer is starring in a video for the his new single, “Boyfriend.”

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” Usher sings in a clip of the video.

The “Nope” actress had attended Usher’s concert in July. She was serenaded by the singer – as he often does during his performances – and the two shared a dance.

Palmer’s partner Darius Jackson later came under criticism for comments he made about Palmer’s appearance at the show.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he wrote on social media.

The two share a young son together.

Jackson also wrote: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Both Usher and Palmer shared a teaser for the video on social media on Tuesday.

Usher - Boyfriend (Official Music Video)

The full video, reportedly filmed in Las Vegas, is scheduled to release on Wednesday.