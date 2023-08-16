Nightcap Tesla Charger Clip Thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'How's that Tesla hot tub?' Why more car makers might wait to adopt Tesla's Supercharger
01:29 - Source: CNN
Beijing Reuters  — 

Tesla has cut prices for its existing inventories of its premium Model S and Model X cars in China by as much as 6.9%, it said on Wednesday.

A post from the carmaker on social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut by 6.7% to 754,900 yuan ($103,477.58) from 808,900 yuan earlier.

The Model X now starts from 836,900 yuan, down 6.9% from 898,900 yuan earlier.

Tesla (TSLA) on Monday said it cut prices in China for its Model Y’s long-range and performance versions starting on August 14, which triggered concerns around its profit margins.

The moves come after sales of Tesla’s China-made vehicles fell 31% in July from June, their first month-on-month decline since December, as the automaker idled some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.

By contrast, China’s BYD (BYDDF)increased sales from June.