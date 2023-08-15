Call to Earth

Ancient and iconic, these trees are competing for ‘Tree of the Year’

By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN
Published 12:22 PM EDT, Tue August 15, 2023
Acton Park's sweet chestnut has been standing for approximately 484 years in Wrexham, Wales, and is one of 13 trees in the running for Woodland Trust's annual "Tree of the Year" contest. The tree has overcome challenges including post-war plundering of the park for firewood and storms that ravaged neighboring trees. The sweet chestnut is considered a community treasure and features centrally in community events held in the park.
Kyle Jones Mattock/Woodland Trust
In Grantham, Lincolnshire, a 500-year-old oak pre-dates the residential neighborhood surrounding it by several centuries. Through collaboration with the local council, the Woodland Trust have worked to safeguard the tree by installing a protective barrier and taking cuttings to grow new saplings from the oak.
Julian Hight/Woodland Trust
Though not an ancient oak, this remarkable 80-year-old tree survived a devastating bombing of the city of Exeter on May 4, 1942, during World War II. Despite extensive damage to the city and the levelling of many of the buildings that surround it, the holm oak still stands in the city center and has long been a symbol of hope.
Simon Pryor/Woodland Trust
An unassuming mature elm on Chelsea Road in Sheffield is another symbol of resilience for local people. It is a rare example of a tree resistant to Dutch elm disease which wiped out more than 60 million of the UK's elm trees. Despite this, in 2017 it was ear-marked to be felled by Sheffield City Council until campaigners pointed out its history, and the fact it is home to the rare white-letter hairstreak butterfly.
Phil Formby/Woodland Trust
London's Greenwich Park boasts a remarkable 360-year-old twisted sweet chestnut, planted at King Charles II's request as part of a grand redesign of the park in the late 17th century. The sweet chestnut, one of many of the trees still surviving, now houses diverse wildlife and fungi in its aged trunk.
Ruby Harrison/Woodland Trust
Though no one knows the exact age of Belfast's Belvoir oak, it is thought to be the oldest surviving tree in Belvoir Park Forest. Estimated at more than 500 years old, it could even be the oldest in all of Northern Ireland.
Michael Cooper/Woodland Trust
A tree known as the Crouch Oak in Addlestone, Surrey, has been standing for 800 years and has witnessed several important moments in UK history. It has sheltered picnics hosted by Queen Elizabeth I and sermons preached by John Wycliff and Charles Spurgeon. The tree was almost lost in 2007 when arsonists set its trunk on fire, but thanks to fire crews it still stands today.
Tessa Chan/Woodland Trust
A huge black poplar, found in Manchester's Annie Lees Park, is another example of amazing resilience. As the industrial revolution took hold in Manchester at the turn of the century, many of the city's trees died -- unable to withstand the boom in coal-burning pollution. But the black poplars of the city thrived despite the oppressive conditions.
Alex Shuttleworth/Woodland Trust
Nominated by the public to join the shortlist, Westbury's huge holm oak stands tall beside the town library. Its exact history remains unknown, but its size suggests it pre-dates the 18th century library and is likely to have provided a shady spot to read long before the building was opened.
William Hudson
In Staffordshire's Lichfield, a century-old foxglove tree graces the Remembrance Garden, honoring World War I's fallen soldiers. With its vibrant spring blooms against the backdrop of the cathedral's unique spires, it's a cherished city landmark.
Woodland Trust
In a carpark in Perth, Scotland, a centuries-old walnut stands majestically beside the cars and concrete. This lovely and unusual tree continues to charm visitors despite its location.
George Anderson/Woodland Trust
Having witnessed the transformation of Leamington Spa, central England, perhaps as far back as the 1840s, a great holm oak leans over the lake at Jephson Gardens. Its survival through the challenges of urbanization demonstrates the resilience of this species of tree.
Alina Bojescu
An example of the only tree species protected under the UK's Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, the Plymouth pear tree in Derriford, Devon, thrives among vanishing peers. Whilst many of its species have been lost to new roads, this Plymouth pear is a beacon for preservation.
Woodland Trust
These ancient trees are vying for your votes

CNN  — 

They’re your childhood climbing frame, a canopy to shelter from the rain, a shady place to have a picnic; they offer sanctuary, fruit, a home for wildlife, protection against flooding and pollution, and an insight into the hidden history of the land – we are, of course, talking about trees.

In this year’s edition of the annual contest organized by the Woodland Trust, a non-profit headquartered in Lincolnshire, England, 13 of the UK’s very best trees will compete to be crowned “Tree of the Year.”

From trees that have narrowly avoided destruction through arson, wartime bombing, and city-council-mandated felling, to trees that have shaded royalty, the Woodland Trust’s panel of tree experts has shortlisted 12 of the UK’s top trees in urban locations, and a thirteenth tree has been nominated by the public.

“Ancient trees in towns and cities are vital for the health of nature, people and planet,” Naomi Tilley, lead campaigner at the Woodland Trust, said in a press release. “They give thousands of urban wildlife species essential life support, boost the UK’s biodiversity and bring countless health and wellbeing benefits to communities.”

According to a 2020 study, ancient trees are in global decline. Despite their demonstrated resilience across centuries, ancient trees might struggle to adapt to the rapid environmental and climatic shifts anticipated in the years ahead.

“Most ancient trees aren’t protected by law,” continued Tilley. “And those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable, like one of this year’s nominees – which narrowly escaped being cut down by Sheffield City Council in 2017.”

Voting for the Woodland Trust’s 2023 Tree of the Year is open to the public until Sunday, October 15 and the winner will be announced on Thursday, October 19.

