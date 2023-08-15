The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's working with other agencies to investigate the death of a 3-year-old migrant child.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's working with other agencies to investigate the death of a 3-year-old migrant child.
Tami Chappell/Reuters/FILE
CNN  — 

A 3-year-old migrant girl who was on a Texas-sponsored bus to Chicago died last week, prompting investigations by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies, authorities said.

The child, an asylum seeker who died Thursday, presented “health concerns” while en route to Chicago from Brownsville in south Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a news release Friday.

Texas Army National Guard look on as migrants board a bus after surrendering to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing following the end of Title 42 on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 12, 2023. The US on May 11, 2023 officially ended its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, also discarding the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas Army National Guard look on as migrants board a bus after surrendering to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing following the end of Title 42 on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 12, 2023. The US on May 11, 2023 officially ended its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, also discarding the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Texas is separating families at the border in apparent 'harsh and cruel' shift in policy, immigration attorney says

The bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 911 before the child was then taken to a hospital, where she died, the news release said. The Texas office did not specify what symptoms the child was exhibiting when the bus pulled over.

“CDC is working with other federal agencies and state and local public health authorities to investigate the tragic and heartbreaking death of a small child onboard a bus in Illinois, and we are conducting follow-up with other passengers,” CDC spokesperson Nick Spinelli told CNN in an email.

A preliminary autopsy on the girl was inconclusive, Marion County, Illinois, Coroner Tory Cannon said, adding that “microscopic studies of tissue samples may provide a definitive cause of death.”

Before boarding the bus, no passenger presented with fever or other medical concerns, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said.

“After being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the City of Brownsville, each bus passenger underwent a temperature check and was asked if they had medical conditions that may require medical assistance,” the agency’s release said.

The migrants had willingly chosen Chicago as a destination and signed consent waivers before boarding, the Texas office added.

A string of buoys used as a border barrier on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Texas started deploying a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande as a way to deter migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A string of buoys used as a border barrier on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Texas started deploying a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande as a way to deter migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Texas troopers told to push back migrants into Rio Grande and ordered not to give water amid soaring temperatures, report says

Under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative – known as Operation Lone Star – the state has bused more than 30,000 migrants to cities across the country since last spring, according to a Friday news release from Abbott’s office. The effort is a protest of President Joe Biden’s immigration and border security efforts, which Abbott has called inadequate.

More than 4,900 migrants have been bused to Chicago from Texas cities since August 2022, the release said.

CNN reached out to Abbott’s office for comment and was directed back to the state’s emergency management division.

“A loss of any child is devastating and heartbreaking,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our condolences goes out to the child’s family. That is horrific news.”