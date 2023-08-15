CNN —

Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of Goatherd in “Game of Thrones” among other titles, has died. He was reportedly 36.

The news was confirmed by his London-based agency Carey Dodd Associates, who posted the news on social media, early Tuesday morning:

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend”

The agency’s post on Instagram added, “Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey.”

CNN has reached out to his representatives for additional comment.

Darren Kent in "Game of Thrones." HBO/Max

Kent appeared as Goatherd in a 2014 episode of the hit show “Game of Thrones.” His first screen credit came a decade earlier, in the Showtime series “Shameless.”

Other film credits include the Kiefer Sutherland 2008 horror film “Mirrors” and 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” On television, Kent acted in “Community” and the BBC’s “EastEnders.”

Kent also appeared as the ‘Yes’ Corpse in this year’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

This story is developing and will be updated.