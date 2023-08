(CNN) At least 12 people died and 65 more were injured in an explosion in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Red Cross said in a statement.

Some 55 people are also missing after the incident on Monday, which occurred in Villa Valdez, San Cristobal province, according to the Tuesday statement.

Three structures completely collapsed following the blast near a shopping center, added the Red Cross.

Fires burn after the blast on August 14.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.