CNN —

Major League Baseball (MLB) is looking into social media posts involving Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, the team announced on Sunday.

The Rays said they became “aware” of circulating posts involving Franco during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians and “are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that the league is looking into the social media posts.

The team did not give any additional information regarding the posts.

Franco did not play in the team’s 9-2 loss and after the game Rays manager Kevin Cash said he was “aware” of the speculation but it was a “scheduled day off” for the 22-year-old.

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that but the day off was because a day off,” Cash said.

CNN has reached out to MLB and Franco’s representation for comment.

Franco, who was named an American League All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and helped lead the Rays to a 71-49 record this season. The Rays are currently three games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East division.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in 2021 with the Rays, according to Spotrac.