New York CNN —

Wendy McMahon was named president and chief executive officer of CBS News, the network’s local TV stations, and CBS Media Ventures, the company announced on Monday following the departure of Neeraj Khemlani as co-president of CBS News and stations.

McMahon’s role, a newly created position within the company structure, elevates her to lead CBS News’ entire broadcast and streaming operations, as well as 27 local US TV stations, 14 local news streaming channels and syndication programming across the company’s various media ventures. She will also oversee content licensing to TV stations and the division’s national advertising sales business.

“At every turn since joining CBS, Wendy has used her unique skill set as an innovator, business operator and people leader to energize operations, support our best-in-class journalism and position CBS for its multiplatform future,” George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement. “She is a dynamic leader with clear vision who generates forward momentum in every business she touches. I’m excited for the future of CBS News, our local stations and our valuable syndication franchises under her leadership.”

On Sunday, CNN reported that Khemlani was stepping down after a little more than two years in the role.

“I have some news to share today, and I don’t want to bury the lede,” Khemlani said in a memo sent to staffers Sunday. “After an exhilarating run, and before the next season starts, I’ve decided to step back from my current role and start a new exciting chapter.”

McMahon, who joined the company in 2021 and shared Khemlani’s title as president and co-head of CBS News and TV stations, was seen as a likely successor, having also overseen the network’s streaming efforts.