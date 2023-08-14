Women’s World Cup: How to watch Sweden and Spain battle it out for a place in the final

Alessia Russo, bottom, celebrates after scoring England's second goal in the 2-1 over Colombia in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme and Daniela Arias are dejected after the loss to England on Saturday, August 12.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Colombia's Ana Guzman fight for the ball.
Izhar Khan/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Leicy Santos celebrates her goal that gave Colombia a 1-0 lead against England.
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Australian players celebrate after winning a dramatic penalty shootout against France on August 12. The shootout was decided on the 20th kick.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin punches the ball away during the quarterfinal match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Australia fans show their support at Brisbane Stadium.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Australia's Mary Fowler controls the ball between France's Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
French players are dejected after the match against Australia.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Japan on Friday, August 11. Sweden won 2-1 to book a spot in the semifinals.
Abbie Parr/AP
Japanese players react following the loss to Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores the first goal of the quarterfinal match against Japan.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Risa Shimizu dribbles the ball during the match against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates prior to playing Japan.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in extra time during the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on August 11. It ended up being the winning goal as Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Esmee Brugts of the Netherlands goes for a header against Spain.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll and defender Olga Carmona watch as a shot from the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn goes wide during extra time.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates the victory over the Netherlands.
Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui is consoled by France's Estelle Cascarino after the match.
Sarah Reed/Getty Images
France's Eugénie Le Sommer heads the ball for her team's fourth goal — and her second of the match — against Morocco.
James Elsby/AP
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and France's Sandie Toletti compete for the ball.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
French midfielder Kenza Dali, left, celebrates with teammate Kadidiatou Diani against Morocco.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates with fans on August 8 after her team defeated Jamaica 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring Colombia's goal against Jamaica.
Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Jamaica's Kiki Van Zanten, left, and Colombia's Carolina Arias compete for the ball.
Hamish Blair/AP
A Colombia fan soaks up the atmosphere before the match in Melbourne.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Jamaica's Jody Brown controls the ball next to Colombia's Diana Ospina Garcia.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord compete for the ball during a round-of-16 match on August 7. Australia won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Australia fans wave placards during the match in Sydney. The team is nicknamed the Matildas.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Foord scores a goal past Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match against Australia.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
England's Chloe Kelly, bottom, celebrates with teammates Mary Earps, left, and Rachel Daly after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria in the round of 16 on August 7. The match went to a shootout after ending 0-0.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute after stepping on Michelle Alozie.
US star Alex Morgan cries after the loss to Sweden.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Swedish players celebrate the victory over the United States.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Fridolina Rolfö celebrate the win.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
US forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden defender Jonna Andersson compete for the ball.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe takes a corner kick for the United States.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Morgan heads the ball against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Morgan and Ilestedt go up for a header.
Brad Smith/Getty Images
US midfielder Lindsey Horan grimaces in pain after a collision.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in front of her goal.
Scott Barbour/AP
Horan gets to a header against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović dives to save a Horan header.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, fights off Andi Sullivan.
Scott Barbour/AP
Naeher rises for a ball during the match against Sweden.
Hamish Blair/AP
Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani talks to her teammates before the US match.
Alex Pantling - FIFA/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring the first goal in her team's 2-0 victory over South Africa on August 6. With the victory, the Dutch advanced to the quarterfinals.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Fans of the Netherlands cheer before the start of the match against South Africa.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane grimaces after colliding with the Netherlands' Lieke Martens. She was taken off on a stretcher shortly after.
Mark Baker/AP
Japan's Risa Shimizu, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the 3-1 victory over Norway on August 5.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty
Japan's Ayaka Yamashita of Japan dives in vain to stop a Norway shot on goal.
Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka, center, rises for a header against Norway.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Spain's Aitana Bonmatí celebrates a goal in the 5-1 win against Switzerland on August 5.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Alba Redondo puts the ball past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann to score her team's second goal.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Spectators show their support during the match between Spain and Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Morocco players celebrate on August 3 after beating Colombia 1-0 to advance to the round of 16.
Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images
Fans of Colombia watch their team's match against Morocco.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombian teenage star Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani during their final group match.
Gary Day/AP
German players react after they crashed out of the tournament following a 1-1 draw with South Korea on August 3.
Dan Peled/Reuters
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi dives for the ball during the match against Germany.
Chris Hyde/FIFA/Getty Images
South Korea's Cho So-hyun celebrates after giving her side the lead against Germany.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Brazil's Marta, right, competes against Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire on August 2. The two teams drew 0-0, but it was Jamaica that advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
Hamish Blair/AP
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with teammates after the draw with Brazil.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Marta reacts after Brazil's elimination.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
France's Vicki Becho celebrates after scoring her team's sixth goal against Panama on August 2. France won 6-3 to advance to the knockout stage.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Panama players spend time with fans after the France match. This was Panama's first year playing at a Women's World Cup.
Carl Recine/Reuters
France's Maëlle Lakrar celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Panama.
Mark Baker/AP
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates her team's 3-2 win over Italy on August 2. It was South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup, and it helped them clinch a spot in the next round. Italy was eliminated with the loss.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana tries to hold off Italy's Elena Linari.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Italy's Arianna Caruso celebrates after scoring against South Africa.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Argentina on August 2. Sweden won 2-0.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist heads the ball for a goal against Argentina.