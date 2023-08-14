CNN —

Idina Menzel didn’t always want to play Lea Michele’s mom on “Glee.”

In an interview with Stellar’s “Something to talk About,” Menzel recalled being cast to play the mom of a teenager when she and Michele were only 15 years apart.

“You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister,” said Menzel. “It just wasn’t great for the ego. But I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.”

When she accepted the role of Shelby Corcoran, Menzel had just given birth to her son in 2009. She debuted on the show in Season 1.

“I had my son Walker, and then three months later, I got the call and so I said ‘yes,’” Menzel explained.

Menzel’s character made her final appearance in Season 4, when she helped Michele’s Rachel with her audition to star as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Michele has since gone on to appear in the actual lead role in the hit Broadway revival of the musical, set to wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 3.