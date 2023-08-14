Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 15, 2023

On today’s episode, CNN 10 is headed to Hawaii to examine the impact of devastating wildfires in the region. We’ll hear from CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir who visited the historic area Lahaina, which was destroyed in the fire. Then, we’ll meet one of our CNN Heroes, Osei Boateng, who is helping bring medical care to his community in Ghana. All that and a bear in a bubble bath on today’s episode of CNN 10.

