Two people aboard a small plane died after it crashed into a North Carolina lake Sunday morning, hitting a power line on the way down and cutting electricity to thousands, according to a local official.
The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of the crash, which took place about 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the city of Hickory told CNN.
More than 17,000 Duke Energy customers were without electricity in Catawba County as of 12:40 p.m., according to PowerOutage.us. Power was restored to most customers early Sunday evening.
Lake Hickory is about 53 miles northwest of Charlotte.