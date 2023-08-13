Start your week smart: Maui wildfires, Trump investigations, Hunter Biden, Sam Bankman-Fried, boat dock brawl

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:51 AM EDT, Sun August 13, 2023
Oprah Winfrey at Maui shelter
Video Ad Feedback
Oprah spotted helping residents in Maui
00:35 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

College campuses across the country will be filling up in the coming weeks as the fall semester gets underway. It can be a stressful time for students learning to balance their course loads with extracurricular activities — leading some to take ill-advised shortcuts, like letting ChatGPT write a few essays. But be warned: professors can tell when you’re cheating by looking for these dead giveaways.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • The death toll from the Maui wildfires has climbed to 93, as authorities work to identify victims of the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years. Hawaii has a robust emergency siren warning system, but it sat silent as people fled for their lives.

    • Atlanta-area prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia are in possession of text messages and emails directly connecting members of Donald Trump’s legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County, sources tell CNN.

    • The Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given special counsel status after plea talks between the Justice Department and the president’s son fell apart. A trial is now likely.

    • A federal judge revoked bail for FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, citing probable cause that the accused crypto fraudster attempted to tamper with witnesses. His trial is scheduled for October.

    Five people have now been charged in the brawl along the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront, police said. The latest arrest was the man seen swinging a chair in the widely circulated video of the fight.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    We begin the week on indictment watch. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments this week when she presents her case to a grand jury regarding efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Willis has been eyeing conspiracy and racketeering charges, which would allow her to bring a case against multiple defendants. Her wide-ranging criminal probe focuses on efforts to pressure election officials, the plot to put forward fake electors and a voting systems breach in rural Georgia. Trump acolytes who took part in each of those schemes believe they will face charges this week, people familiar with their thinking said. Trump also believes he will be charged in the case, CNN has reported.

    Monday also marks the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II with the surrender of Japan in 1945. And in one (and only one) state in the US, It’s an official holiday: Victory Day. Rhode Island has celebrated this controversial commemoration on the second Monday in August since 1948, and this year it happens to fall on the actual date.

    Tuesday
    Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, is scheduled to be arraigned in the classified documents case. His original arraignment last week was postponed because he did not have a Florida lawyer at the time. De Oliveira and Trump aide Walt Nauta have been charged with multiple offenses related to Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of documents after leaving office, including classified material.

    Wednesday
    The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its July meeting, when policymakers opted to raise interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. Those minutes will likely provide some insight into whether the central bank will hike rates again next month. The Fed has raised rates 11 times since it began its inflation fight in March 2022.

    Friday
    President Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David as part of his effort to bring the key Asian allies closer. It will be the first visit to Camp David by a foreign leader since Biden took office and the first since 2015, when former President Barack Obama was in office. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said the summit would reaffirm the “ironclad alliances between the United States and Japan, the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the blossoming of the relationship between Japan and the ROK under the extraordinary leadership of both President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida.” The summit also will address the continued threat posed by North Korea.

    One Thing: Summer of strikes
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN business and politics correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich explains why the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes could be just the beginning of a tumultuous moment for organized labor in the US. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    The hall of the historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday, August 8.
    The hall of the historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday, August 8.
    Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP
    US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher tries to save a penalty against Sweden during their round-of-16 match at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 6. Lina Hurtig's shot just crossed the line, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/football/usa-sweden-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lifting Sweden to victory</a> over the two-time defending champions. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos of the Women's World Cup</a>.
    US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher tries to save a penalty against Sweden during their round-of-16 match at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 6. Lina Hurtig's shot just crossed the line, lifting Sweden to victory over the two-time defending champions. See the best photos of the Women's World Cup.
    William West/AFP/Getty Images
    People in New York dance at a memorial for O'Shae Sibley on Friday, August 4. Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/us/oshae-sibley-killing-teenager-police-custody/index.html" target="_blank">was stabbed to death</a> at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song. A 17-year-old suspect <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/us/oshae-sibley-suspect-charged/index.html" target="_blank">has been charged with murder as a hate crime</a>.
    People in New York dance at a memorial for O'Shae Sibley on Friday, August 4. Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song. A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder as a hate crime.
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images
    Singer Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles as she wrapped up the first leg of her <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/entertainment/gallery/taylor-swift-eras-tour/index.html" target="_blank">"Eras Tour"</a> on Wednesday, August 9. She was announcing the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/entertainment/taylor-swift-1989-taylors-version/index.html" target="_blank">upcoming release</a> of the album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
    Singer Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles as she wrapped up the first leg of her "Eras Tour" on Wednesday, August 9. She was announcing the upcoming release of the album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
    Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images
    People are gathered in New York's Union Square after a giveaway turned chaotic on Friday, August 4. Social media influencer Kai Cenat <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/us/kai-cenat-union-square-nyc-crowds/index.html" target="_blank">was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly</a> after the massive crowd led to violence, thousands of dollars in property damage and more than 60 arrests. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/us/kai-cenat-twitch-nyc-violence/index.html" target="_blank">Cenat condemned the violence</a> during a Twitch stream on Wednesday.
    People are gathered in New York's Union Square after a giveaway turned chaotic on Friday, August 4. Social media influencer Kai Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after the massive crowd led to violence, thousands of dollars in property damage and more than 60 arrests. Cenat condemned the violence during a Twitch stream on Wednesday.
    Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux
    This photo, taken underwater, shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina training off the French Polynesian island of Tahiti on Wednesday, August 9.
    This photo, taken underwater, shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina training off the French Polynesian island of Tahiti on Wednesday, August 9.
    Ben Thouard/AFP/Getty Images
    People dance in the ocean in Cannes, France, while attending "Les Plages Électroniques," a music festival, on Sunday, August 6.
    People dance in the ocean in Cannes, France, while attending "Les Plages Électroniques," a music festival, on Sunday, August 6.
    Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images
    Star gymnast <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/11/sport/gallery/simone-biles/index.html" target="_blank">Simone Biles</a> performs on the uneven bars at the Core Hydration Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday, August 5. It was a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/sport/simone-biles-gymnastics-return-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">triumphant return for Biles</a>, who was competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She won the all-around as well as the vault, floor routine and balance beam.
    Star gymnast Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars at the Core Hydration Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday, August 5. It was a triumphant return for Biles, who was competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She won the all-around as well as the vault, floor routine and balance beam.
    Morry Gash/AP
    People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a political rally in Quito, Ecuador on Wednesday, August 9. Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/09/americas/ecuador-presidential-candidate-fernando-villavicencio-assassinated-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">was assassinated</a> as he was leaving the rally. Villavicencio, a legislator in the National Assembly, had been outspoken about corruption and the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country. He was 59 years old.
    People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a political rally in Quito, Ecuador on Wednesday, August 9. Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated as he was leaving the rally. Villavicencio, a legislator in the National Assembly, had been outspoken about corruption and the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country. He was 59 years old.
    Juan Ruiz Condor/API/AP
    People spread out hot red peppers on a roof so they can dry in the Syrian town of al-Mastumah on Saturday, August 5. The dried peppers are used to make paste and flakes.
    People spread out hot red peppers on a roof so they can dry in the Syrian town of al-Mastumah on Saturday, August 5. The dried peppers are used to make paste and flakes.
    Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
    Migrants are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after they were crossing on small boats off the Libyan coast on Thursday, August 3.
    Migrants are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after they were crossing on small boats off the Libyan coast on Thursday, August 3.
    Matias Chiofalo/AFP/Getty Images
    Police take cover behind shields during a demonstration outside a police station on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, August 9. People were protesting the death of 11-year-old Morena Dominguez, who had been attacked by robbers.
    Police take cover behind shields during a demonstration outside a police station on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, August 9. People were protesting the death of 11-year-old Morena Dominguez, who had been attacked by robbers.
    Natacha Pisarenko/AP
    Jack Sawyer lies on the back of a cow at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, August 9.
    Jack Sawyer lies on the back of a cow at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, August 9.
    Charlie Neibergall/AP
    The Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, gets in a fight with the Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez during a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, August 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/07/sport/white-sox-guardians-fight-brawl-spt/index.html" target="_blank">Both players were suspended for the fight</a>, which broke out after Ramírez hit a double and slid into second base and Anderson stood over him and kept his glove on his back.
    The Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, gets in a fight with the Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez during a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, August 5. Both players were suspended for the fight, which broke out after Ramírez hit a double and slid into second base and Anderson stood over him and kept his glove on his back.
    Sue Ogrocki/AP
    A man pulls a bag full of goods that were salvaged from a flooded building in Zhuozhou, China, on Saturday, August 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/asia/china-beijing-typhoon-doksuri-khanun-floods-deaths-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Extreme rainfall from Typhoon Doksuri</a> was the heaviest to hit Beijing in 140 years, inundating the capital and other cities in northern China.
    A man pulls a bag full of goods that were salvaged from a flooded building in Zhuozhou, China, on Saturday, August 5. Extreme rainfall from Typhoon Doksuri was the heaviest to hit Beijing in 140 years, inundating the capital and other cities in northern China.
    Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
    A woman in Bray, Ireland, leaves a flower on a hearse during the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/08/europe/sinead-oconnor-funeral-ireland-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">funeral procession of singer Sinéad O'Connor</a> on Tuesday, August 8. O'Connor died last month at the age of 56.
    A woman in Bray, Ireland, leaves a flower on a hearse during the funeral procession of singer Sinéad O'Connor on Tuesday, August 8. O'Connor died last month at the age of 56.
    Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images
    Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, celebrates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/sport/diana-taurasi-wnba-league-points-record/index.html" target="_blank">scoring her 10,000th career point</a> on Thursday, August 3.
    Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, celebrates after scoring her 10,000th career point on Thursday, August 3.
    Chris Coduto/Getty Images
    Pope Francis arrives at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, Portugal, on Saturday, August 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/08/04/exp-pope-francis-portugal-mortensen-looklive-080412aseg2-cnni-world.cnn" target="_blank">Half a million people turned out to see the Pope</a> as part of World Youth Day.
    Pope Francis arrives at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, Portugal, on Saturday, August 5. Half a million people turned out to see the Pope as part of World Youth Day.
    Francisco Seco/AP
    Soccer icon <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/08/sport/gallery/megan-rapinoe/index.html" target="_blank">Megan Rapinoe</a> is consoled by her nephew Austin after the United States was eliminated from the Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 6.
    Soccer icon Megan Rapinoe is consoled by her nephew Austin after the United States was eliminated from the Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 6.
    Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images
    US President Joe Biden gestures on Tuesday, August 8, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/08/politics/joe-biden-national-monument-grand-canyon/index.html" target="_blank">signing a proclamation</a> that makes a national monument out of a vast area around the Grand Canyon in Arizona. The designation protects the area from potential uranium mining. It also protects existing grazing permits and leases, existing mining claims and will support area hunting and fishing, officials said. "Today marks an historic step in preserving the majesty of this place, first among American landmarks, sacred to tribal nations, revered by every American," Biden said. "It speaks to the soul of our nations, reminds them of who we are."
    US President Joe Biden gestures on Tuesday, August 8, after signing a proclamation that makes a national monument out of a vast area around the Grand Canyon in Arizona. The designation protects the area from potential uranium mining. It also protects existing grazing permits and leases, existing mining claims and will support area hunting and fishing, officials said. "Today marks an historic step in preserving the majesty of this place, first among American landmarks, sacred to tribal nations, revered by every American," Biden said. "It speaks to the soul of our nations, reminds them of who we are."
    Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
    A camping site is flooded in Dokka, Norway, on Wednesday, August 9, after heavy rainfall caused the Dokka River to overflow.
    A camping site is flooded in Dokka, Norway, on Wednesday, August 9, after heavy rainfall caused the Dokka River to overflow.
    Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/AFP/Getty Images
    Rescuers work at the site where a building was destroyed after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-08-07-23/h_bd6e0fc7d8e9bf5672513067b5ee238f" target="_blank">Russian missile strike</a> in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Monday, August 7.
    Rescuers work at the site where a building was destroyed after a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Monday, August 7.
    Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
    Former US President Donald Trump looks out at the crowd as he speaks at the Silver Elephant Dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 5.
    Former US President Donald Trump looks out at the crowd as he speaks at the Silver Elephant Dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 5.
    Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
    Protesters try to flip a car to block a street during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, August 7. People were protesting the country's security situation. Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas have been gripped by a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/09/americas/haiti-us-nurse-daughter-freed-intl/index.html" target="_blank">yearslong kidnapping-for-profit epidemic</a>, with hundreds of Haitians targeted by gangs seeking ransom payments each year.
    Protesters try to flip a car to block a street during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, August 7. People were protesting the country's security situation. Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas have been gripped by a yearslong kidnapping-for-profit epidemic, with hundreds of Haitians targeted by gangs seeking ransom payments each year.
    Odelyn Joseph/AP
    Volunteer Daniel Hyduke clips a fragment of coral to be transplanted from a coral nursery to a reef off Key Biscayne, Florida, on Friday, August 4. Scientists from the University of Miami established a new restoration research site to identify and better understand the heat tolerance of certain coral species and genotypes during bleaching events.
    Volunteer Daniel Hyduke clips a fragment of coral to be transplanted from a coral nursery to a reef off Key Biscayne, Florida, on Friday, August 4. Scientists from the University of Miami established a new restoration research site to identify and better understand the heat tolerance of certain coral species and genotypes during bleaching events.
    Wilfredo Lee/AP
    Horsemen fire their rifles during a performance to celebrate the annual Moussem festival in El Jadida, Morocco, on Sunday, August 6.
    Horsemen fire their rifles during a performance to celebrate the annual Moussem festival in El Jadida, Morocco, on Sunday, August 6.
    Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
    Merlin The Mad Ragdoll sits on a chair in Pasadena, California, during CatCon on Saturday, August 5.
    Merlin The Mad Ragdoll sits on a chair in Pasadena, California, during CatCon on Saturday, August 5.
    Sarah Morris/Getty Images
    Colombian cyclist Guido Cardona Maya collides with Belgium's Louis Clincke during a race at the Cycling World Championships on Sunday, August 6.
    Colombian cyclist Guido Cardona Maya collides with Belgium's Louis Clincke during a race at the Cycling World Championships on Sunday, August 6.
    Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
    Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, second from right, is greeted by supporters after arriving at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, on Sunday, August 6. Abradamane is a spokesman for the military junta <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/09/africa/niger-coup-bazoum-house-arrest-intl/index.html" target="_blank">that overthrew Mohamed Bazoum</a>, the democratically elected president of the African country.
    Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, second from right, is greeted by supporters after arriving at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, on Sunday, August 6. Abradamane is a spokesman for the military junta that overthrew Mohamed Bazoum, the democratically elected president of the African country.
    AFP/Getty Images
    A farmer mowed a smiley face into his corn field near Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday, August 10. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/03/world/gallery/photos-this-week-july-27-august-3-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 33 photos</a>.
    A farmer mowed a smiley face into his corn field near Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday, August 10. See last week in 33 photos.
    Martin Meissner/AP
    The week in 30 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    In theaters
    DC’s “Blue Beetle” — the first superhero movie directed by, written by and starring Latinos — arrives Friday. It features Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, who becomes the titular character after an ancient relic known as “the Scarab” chooses him to be its host, giving him superhuman powers much to the astonishment of him and his tight-knit family. (“Blue Beetle” is from Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

    “Strays” features the voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as dogs in this R-rated comedy. The heavily bleeped trailer will tell you all you need to know about this movie, which appears to be about as far from “Benji” as it can get.

    TV and streaming
    The 75th Emmy Awards, which were originally scheduled to air next month, have officially been postponed until January 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes. Nominations for the Emmys were announced last month, with drama series “Succession” and “The Last of Us” leading the pack.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    The semifinal matches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup are set with Spain playing Sweden and England facing Australia. The third-place match will be Saturday, and the World Cup Final is next Sunday. ﻿Keep up with all the action here.

    Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin took part in the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, marking his first action in an NFL game since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in January.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which – like CNN – is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 65% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    Happy birthday Madonna!
    The Material Girl turns 65 on Wednesday. Her first big hit, “Holiday,” was released in 1983. Here she is performing it during “Live Aid” in 1985.

    Related