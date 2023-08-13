Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 14, 2023

On today’s episode of CNN 10, students across the country are returning to school after summer vacation, but some are returning to a four-day school week. The schedule helps districts with budget cuts, but could it be bad for students? Then, news on why it’s so hot this summer as well as the solution for empty office buildings. All that and a dog-gone cute story about two best friends in a Minnesota animal shelter on today’s episode of CNN10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10