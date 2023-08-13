New York CNN —

United States Steel Corp. (X) is considering a sale after fielding acquisition offers, according to a Sunday press release from the company.

The steel producer is under a formal review process after “receiving multiple unsolicited proposals” for both specific assets and the entire firm, the release announced.

“U.S. Steel’s Board and management team are committed to maximizing value for our stockholders, and to that end, we have commenced a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives,” wrote David Burritt, U.S. Steel’s CEO. “The Board is taking a measured approach to considering these proposals, including seeking more information in order to evaluate proposals that are preliminary and subject to ongoing due diligence and review.”

There is currently no set timeline or end date for the review process.

The 122-year-old icon of the steel sector has endured several challenges over the past few years, including a failed effort by former President Donald Trump to revive the classic American industry, layoffs and mill closures and foreign rivals. Shares of US Steel Corp have dropped over 24% in the last five years.

The company and the rest of the domestic steel industry were supposed to get help from a 25% tariff on steel imports put in place in 2018 by the Trump administration. While it helped temporarily lift prices as domestic steelmakers no longer had to worry about as much competition from low-priced steel from China and other locations, the positive shift was short-lived.

Customers concerned about how tariffs might impact supply overbought to brace for a shortage that never came. Prices retreated and problems returned to the industry thanks to stockpiling, as well as slowdowns in the auto, energy and construction sector. That drop in demand, combined with the increased American production, caused a glut in supply and a sharp drop in prices that has left the steel industry hurting in years since.

US Steel announced in 2019 that it would be closing idle two of the blast furnaces where it makes steel, one in its flagship mill in Gary, Indiana, near Chicago, the other in Ecorse, Michigan, near Detroit. The idled furnaces will cut production by about 200,000 tons of steel or more a month, the company said at the time.