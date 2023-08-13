GARY, INDIANA - JUNE 20: A sign is posted at the entrance of United States Steel's (USS) Gary Works facility on June 20, 2019 in Gary, Indiana. USS recently announced that it would temporarily shut down a blast furnace at the facility, another at a USS facility near Detroit and idle a third plant in Europe. The moves come as falling steel prices and weakening demand threaten the industry. Less than one year ago President Donald Trump visited a USS facility in Granite City, Illinois as it was being brought back online and credited his tariffs on steel imported from China for creating the favorable conditions for the U.S. steel industry. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
United States Steel Corp. (X) is considering a sale after fielding acquisition offers, according to a Sunday press release from the company.

The steel producer is under a formal review process after “receiving multiple unsolicited proposals” for both specific assets and the entire firm, the release announced.

“U. S. Steel’s Board and management team are committed to maximizing value for our stockholders, and to that end, we have commenced a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives,” wrote David Burritt, U. S. Steel’s CEO. “The Board is taking a measured approach to considering these proposals, including seeking more information in order to evaluate proposals that are preliminary and subject to ongoing due diligence and review.”

There is currently no set timeline or end date for the review process.

This is a developing story