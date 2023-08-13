Editor’s Note: Tune into CNN this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for “Restaurant Nation: What’s Changed?” an episode of “The Whole Story” with Anderson Cooper featuring celebrity chef Bobby Flay, to see how the industry is adapting.

New York CNN —

In March 2020, many US restaurants had to shut their doors during the early days of the Covid pandemic in accordance with local restrictions. Now, over three years later, the restaurant industry is back. But the pandemic ushered in some changes that are here to stay.

In the early days of the pandemic, people got used to eating their restaurant food at home. Today, they’re back in restaurant dining rooms — but still prefer to get meals via the drive-thru, a pickup window or delivery more than they did before. Meanwhile, restaurants are adapting not only to changing consumer behaviors, but to new industry conditions, like a drop in available workers after many exited the sector in recent years.

Here’s how things have changed.

Dining rooms are shrinking or disappearing

Before the pandemic hit, Esther Choi’s Korean restaurant, Mŏkbar, in Manhattan had counter seats for 20. Now, those seats are gone.

“After the pandemic is when I decided, we’re just going to do quick service,” Choi told chef Bobby Flay in an episode of “The Whole Story” with Anderson Cooper, on how restaurants are adapting to the new reality. The episode airs Sunday, August 13 at 8 PM ET on CNN.

That decision has led to rising sales, she said. Mŏkbar has also continued to sell meals that customers can reheat at home, and delivers meal kits and kimchi nationally. “I revisited the whole model of the business,” said Choi.

Esther Choi and Masaharu Morimoto at The National Arts Club on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYCWFF) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYCWFF

“The pandemic taught consumers that you can still have a quality meal, and you don’t have to eat it in the restaurant,” said Joe Pawlak, managing principal with Technomic, a research and consulting firm that focuses on the food industry.

Restaurants across the country are finding that their businesses can flourish outside of the dining room.

Local favorites, like New York City’s Levain bakery and Carbone, a small chain of high-end Italian restaurants, started selling packaged versions of their signature products online and in stores soon after Covid hit, and are still doing so.

And restaurant chains are testing out new, smaller formats that are designed for to-go orders, along with drive-thrus that skip seating altogether.

McDonald’s (MCD), for example, recently teased a smaller format concept called CosMc’s. In the past, before delivery was so popular, smaller restaurants were essentially “off limits,” said McDonald’s (MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski during a recent analyst call.

Other fast food chains, like Taco Bell, are experimenting with drive-thrus that have more lanes and large kitchens, and no dining rooms at all.

Delivery is here to stay

When Covid forced many restaurants to close their doors in 2020, many quickly set up delivery services. Over the past few years, customers developed a taste for the option.

For many restaurants, delivery was a lifeline, but one that came at a high cost. Delivery providers, like DoorDash (DASH), Uber (UBER) Eats and others, stepped in when demand was sky-high, providing an option to restaurants that had never offered delivery before. But they charged high commission fees that ate into restaurants’ bottom lines, along with charges for customers.

Some restaurant operators ended up partnering with smaller providers that offered better rates or were more attentive. Ultimately, major players offered restaurants more options, including tiers of service at lower costs.