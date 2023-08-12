lahaina drone weir
Video Ad Feedback
New CNN video reveals devastation in Lahaina
01:10 - Source: CNN

Hawaii has a robust emergency siren warning system. It sat silent during the deadly wildfires

By Ray Sanchez, CNN
Published 4:00 PM EDT, Sat August 12, 2023
lahaina drone weir
Video Ad Feedback
New CNN video reveals devastation in Lahaina
01:10 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Lahaina resident Cole Millington, his dog and a go bag at his side, was already behind the wheel of his truck late Tuesday afternoon when an emergency alert appeared on his phone.

“There wasn’t really an evacuation notice for us,” Millington said. The real warning, he said, came from the “huge plume of black smoke” in the sky over Lahaina.

Millington and his roommates had seen enough. They fled as wildfires began to scorch large swaths of the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 80 people and destroying Millington’s home among hundreds of other structures.

The cell phone alert “was useless,” said Millington, who owns a hot sauce company in the historic town. “We have tsunami warnings that I think should have been utilized… So many of us … felt like we had absolutely no warning.”

In fact, the state’s vaunted integrated outdoor siren warning system – the largest in the world, with about 400 alarms – was not activated during the fires, according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Adam Weintraub.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Maui wildfires cause more than $1.3 billion in residential property damage, according to a preliminary estimate

On Maui, the second largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, there are 80 outdoor sirens to alert residents to tsunamis and other natural disasters. They sat silent as people fled for their lives.

“Nobody at the state and nobody at the county attempted to activate those sirens based on our records,” Weintraub said in an interview.

“It was largely a function of how fast the flames were moving,” he said, referring to the failure of emergency management officials to trigger the sirens. “They were trying to coordinate response on the ground, and they had already issued these other alert systems.”

The layers of the emergency warning system that were activated included mobile phone alerts and messages on televisions and radio stations, Weintraub said.

“On my cell phone, we had warnings of strong winds and possible fires,” said Allen Vu, a Lahaina resident whose home was lost in the fire, along with the restaurant where he worked.

“But no real … warning like the Amber Alerts or those storms that we would normally get that would vibrate and make loud noises from our phones. We didn’t get any of that. There were no sirens.”

Vu and Millington are among the residents of Maui questioning the effectiveness of the emergency warning system employed as the wind-whipped fires spread rapidly across Lahaina and other parts on Tuesday. It would become the deadliest natural disaster in the state’s history.

Hawaiians accustomed to siren warnings

exp maui wildfires jill tokuda asher intv 081012PSEG2 cnni us_00003630.png
Video Ad Feedback
Hawaiian congresswoman speaks on Maui fires
04:00 - Source: CNN

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez will lead a comprehensive review of the emergency response with the goal of “understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires,” her office said in a statement.

Rep. Jill Tokuda, a Democrat, said the state “underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire” and that the redundancies in the emergency alert system failed.

Hawaii residents have long been accustomed to the monthly tests of the outdoor siren warning system.

A view of a War Memorial Gym turned into donation and medical shelter to aid victims of the Maui wildfires in Kahului, Hawaii, U.S. August 11,2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia
A view of a War Memorial Gym turned into donation and medical shelter to aid victims of the Maui wildfires in Kahului, Hawaii, U.S. August 11,2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia/Reuters

Uncertainty looms among Maui residents staying at emergency shelter

“We rely on that emergency alert system to keep us safe from a number of things,” she told CNN Saturday. “You think tsunamis. You think other types of emergencies like wildfires. That should have been our first line of defense. Unfortunately these days the alerts come on our cell phones. But we also know that there was no cell phone coverage.”

While Maui’s warning sirens were not activated, emergency communications with residents were largely limited to mobile phones and broadcasters at a time when most power and cell service was already cut.

“We don’t see any indications that Maui did anything wrong,” Weintraub said.

“Maui County faced a challenging, rapidly changing situation, and I think they did everything possible to save lives. And they still are,” he added.

Karl Kim, executive director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center at the University of Hawaii, said that, in addition to the sirens, Hawaii has “multiple channels and sources of information – from the media, social media, from neighbors, friends and family and other means of communications.”

“Clearly more work needs to be done to understand the science of wildfires, how they spread and what can be done to improve detection, alert, and warning systems,” he told CNN via email.

“People often seek confirmation that the threat is impending, they may wait to see the flames or smell the smoke or witness others evacuating before taking action. Unfortunately the delay with a fast moving fire may have deadly consequences. Even if people receive the warning, they may not understand it, nor have the means or mobility to evacuate. “

‘Nobody saw this coming. Period.’

Jonah Grace Tomboc HI Maui
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows family's terrifying escape from Maui wildfires
01:18 - Source: CNN

The fire spread with such speed that many people left their homes immediately with little notice from authorities, Maui County Fire Chief Brad Ventura said. It was “nearly impossible” for emergency management officials to make timely evacuation notifications, he said.

“What we experienced was such a fast-moving fire through the neighborhood that the initial neighborhood that caught fire, they were basically self-evacuating with fairly little notice,” Ventura said.

Said Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier, “Nobody saw this coming. Period.”

An aerial image taken on August 10 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfire, records show

Fueled by a combination of strong winds and dry conditions – and complicated by the island’s geography – the blaze virtually destroyed the tourist and economic hub of Lahaina and left authorities searching frantically for the missing.

Gov. Josh Green said the death toll could climb. It is unclear how many victims could still be in the charred ruins of what was once a whaling port and fishing town on the west coast of Maui. Some fatalities occurred “out in the open as people tried to escape the fire,” the governor said.

As the fires spread on Tuesday, power and most communication – including 911 and cell phone service – were cut off. Communication was still compromised Saturday due to severed lines. Many people reported not hearing from their loved ones in days. Officials resorted to updating the public via radio stations, as well as posts on the county’s website and social media pages.

Weather service gave residents heads up

exp TSR.Todd.Maui.fire.survivor.stories_00001001.png
Video Ad Feedback
Survivors: harrowing accounts of Maui fire
02:55 - Source: CNN

Despite warnings, residents and authorities seem to have been taken by surprise.

“We had a few days lead time about the weather conditions,” said Clay Trauernicht, an assistant specialist who studies tropical fire at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a “fire weather watch” for the state: “Strong and gusty winds, combined with low humidities … may lead to critical fire conditions across leeward areas over the coming days.”

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, a man walks past wildfire wreckage on Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, a man walks past wildfire wreckage on Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Tiffany Kidder Winn/AP

Smoke rushed in, then they ran. How local Maui residents faced the fire that killed their neighbors and leveled their town

Early Monday morning, the weather service issued “a red flag warning” as dry lands, coupled with “strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities,” create “critical fire weather conditions.”

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the warning said.

May Wedelin-Lee, who also lost her home in Lahaina, said the wind shifted and smoke and flames overtook her community so quickly early Tuesday afternoon that people had less than 10 minutes to prepare.

“People were crying on the side of the road and begging,” said Wedelin-Lee, a 20-year resident of Maui.

“Some people had bicycles. People ran. People had skateboards. People had cats under their arm. They had a baby in tow. Just sprinting down the street.”

Hours earlier, at 9:55 a.m., Maui County posted a seemingly optimistic update on the Lahaina fire:

“Maui Fire Department declared the Lahaina brush fire 100% contained shortly before 9 a.m. today,” the county said on Facebook Tuesday.

About an hour later, the county updated residents on another wildfire burning:

Lahaina's harbor is destroyed.
Lahaina's harbor is destroyed.
Evelio Contreras/CNN

Setting foot in the charred heart of Lahaina

“Kula Fire Update No. 2 at 10:50 a.m.: Firefighter crews remain on scene of a brush fire that was reported at 12:22 a.m. today near Olinda Road in Kula and led to evacuations of residents in the Kula 200 and Hanamu Road areas,” the county said.

By Tuesday afternoon, another wildfire became an increasing threat:

“With the potential risk of escalating conditions from an Upcountry brush fire, the Fire Department is strongly advising residents of Piʻiholo and Olinda roads to proactively evacuate,” Maui County posted at 3:20 p.m.

Less than an hour later, it said, “The Fire Department is calling for the immediate evacuation of residents of the subdivision including Kulalani Drive and Kulalani Circle due to an Upcountry brush fire.”

Later, the county said the Lahaina fire had resurged.

“An apparent flareup of the Lahaina fire forced the closure of Lahaina Bypass around 3:30 p.m.,” Maui County posted at 4:45 p.m.

By 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, there were “multiple evacuations in place for Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires,” the county reported.

‘A wake up call’

The hall of the historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday, August 8.
The hall of the historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday, August 8.
Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP
People wait in line at a checkpoint to gain access to Lahaina on Saturday, August 12, in Wailuku, Hawaii. Local authorities have closed and re-opened a highway allowing access to the area several times since Friday.
People wait in line at a checkpoint to gain access to Lahaina on Saturday, August 12, in Wailuku, Hawaii. Local authorities have closed and re-opened a highway allowing access to the area several times since Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The shells of burned houses, vehicles and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of Lahaina, Hawaii.
The shells of burned houses, vehicles and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of Lahaina, Hawaii.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/Reuters
A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11.
A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11.
Rick Bowmer/AP
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas of grasslands in the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaii, on Friday.
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas of grasslands in the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaii, on Friday.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/AP
Burnt boats sit in waters off of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
Burnt boats sit in waters off of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
People walk along Main Street past wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
People walk along Main Street past wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in the Kula community of the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaii, on Friday.
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in the Kula community of the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaii, on Friday.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/AP
A cat looks out from a burned open field caused by the south Maui fire as Maui island deals with the aftermath of multiple wildfires on Friday.
A cat looks out from a burned open field caused by the south Maui fire as Maui island deals with the aftermath of multiple wildfires on Friday.
Mike Blake/Reuters
A man sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday.
A man sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
The destroyed Waiola Church is shown following wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday.
The destroyed Waiola Church is shown following wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
In an aerial view, cars are back up on the Honoapiilani highway as residents are allowed back into areas affected by the recent wildfire in Wailuku, Hawaii, on Friday.
In an aerial view, cars are back up on the Honoapiilani highway as residents are allowed back into areas affected by the recent wildfire in Wailuku, Hawaii, on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Zoltan Balogh clears away trees that were burned by the wildfire in Kula, Hawaii, on Friday.
Zoltan Balogh clears away trees that were burned by the wildfire in Kula, Hawaii, on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In an aerial view, search and rescue crews walk through a neighborhood, continuing to search for missing people in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
In an aerial view, search and rescue crews walk through a neighborhood, continuing to search for missing people in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Lianu and Zeran Harris look on as volunteers watch truckloads of donated food and supplies depart for Lahaina in Maalaea, Maui, on Thursday, August 10. Frustrated with the apparently slow response from local government, residents in surrounding communities are collecting donated items and arranging to deliver them to the devastated neighborhoods in Lahaina.
Lianu and Zeran Harris look on as volunteers watch truckloads of donated food and supplies depart for Lahaina in Maalaea, Maui, on Thursday, August 10. Frustrated with the apparently slow response from local government, residents in surrounding communities are collecting donated items and arranging to deliver them to the devastated neighborhoods in Lahaina.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Wildfire wreckage is seen from an aerial view in Lahaina on Thursday.
Wildfire wreckage is seen from an aerial view in Lahaina on Thursday.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Volunteers stack canned goods at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului, Hawaii, on Thursday.
Volunteers stack canned goods at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului, Hawaii, on Thursday.
Mengshin Lin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Burned cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina on Thursday.
Burned cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina on Thursday.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
Vixay Phonxaylinkham holds his child Lana, 4, as she overheats while they await their flight to California at Kahului Airport, Hawaii on Thursday. Phonoxaylinkham, his wife, and their five children were caught in the Lahaina wildfires and survived by exiting their car and spending four hours in the ocean as the west Maui wildfires raged around them.
Vixay Phonxaylinkham holds his child Lana, 4, as she overheats while they await their flight to California at Kahului Airport, Hawaii on Thursday. Phonoxaylinkham, his wife, and their five children were caught in the Lahaina wildfires and survived by exiting their car and spending four hours in the ocean as the west Maui wildfires raged around them.
Marco Garcia/Reuters
People arrive on school buses to evacuate from the Maui airport on Thursday.
People arrive on school buses to evacuate from the Maui airport on Thursday.
Claire Rush/AP
Building wreckage is seen in the aftermath of the fires that raged through Lahaina on Thursday.
Building wreckage is seen in the aftermath of the fires that raged through Lahaina on Thursday.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Ah Hees were there because they were looking for her husband's brother. Their own home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires.
Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Ah Hees were there because they were looking for her husband's brother. Their own home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Puong Sui, center, talks to her daughter at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului on Thursday. Sui lost her house and belongings in Lahaina during the wildfire and is planning to fly to Las Vegas on Sunday to reunite with her family.
Puong Sui, center, talks to her daughter at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului on Thursday. Sui lost her house and belongings in Lahaina during the wildfire and is planning to fly to Las Vegas on Sunday to reunite with her family.
Mengshin Lin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii, on Wednesday, August 9.
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii, on Wednesday, August 9.
Ty O'Neil/AP
A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in Lahaina on Wednesday.
A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in Lahaina on Wednesday.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies